NFL Week 5 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. The Colts traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders to exorcise all their demons from the end of last season. Matt Ryan was brought in and that has resulted in a 1-2-1 record and some really uninspiring football. Team owner Jim Irsay is getting restless again, and things could get really interesting, really quickly in Indy if the wins don’t start piling up.

The Denver Broncos got the QB Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders coveted this season via trade when they traded the farm to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. He finally had a good game for fantasy owners who didn’t bench him after 3 weeks(me) last week, and looks to continue putting up stats, and more importantly, wins for Denver in a very winnable home game.

Injury Reports

The last injury report for the #INDvsDEN game Thursday night. #Broncos Russell Wilson, Dalton Risner, and Melvin Gordon will play. Billy Turner questionable. Taylor and Leonard out for the #Colts. #BroncosCountry @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/bpNJ0oSY2Z — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) October 5, 2022

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) vs Denver Broncos (2-2)

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 6th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 809) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 813) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Broncos -3 1/2, O/U 42

Prediction: Broncos 28 - Colts 17

SB Nation Blogs: Stampede Blue | Mile High Report

