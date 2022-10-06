Future Hogs - Week 5: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

The week of college football could’ve have seen things go sideways for some of the sport’s best. Georgia needed all 60 minutes to escape Missouri with a win. After losing Bryce Young to a shoulder injury, Alabama was on upset alert against Arkansas but righted the ship to get the W. In a matchup of top-10 teams, Clemson played and found a way to hold off nemesis NC State. Looking forward to next week, the big question is whether Bryce Young will be healthy enough to play against Texas A&M, the only team to beat Alabama last year in the regular season. Another matchup to watch is UCLA’s high-flying offense against a stingy Utah defense.

Below is a list of players that stood out to me with their performances in Week 5. Let me know what you think and feel free to add players that you think could help the Commanders.

Grayson McCall, QB – Coastal Carolina

As a true freshman, Grayson McCall’s steady play helped lead Coastal Carolina to national prominence. He has continued his high level of play since then, most recently beating a scrappy Georgia Southern team. The redshirt junior went 23 for 34 for 335 yards and three touchdowns and added 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The recent struggles of Carson Wentz may hasten when we’ll see Sam Howell play. If Howell struggles, the Commanders may be back in the QB market come draft time.

Grayson McCall is just different in crunch time

As clutch as there is

pic.twitter.com/mMNtr7EO2C — Liam (@Blutman27) October 3, 2022

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB – Alabama

When Bryce Young went down with an injury, Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up. The junior transfer from Georgia Tech put the Crimson Tide on his back to ensure their victory, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Gibbs has the ability to run and catch out of the backfield, but also lineup split out wide. If the team is not committed to Antonio Gibson beyond his contract, Gibbs could offer similar versatility.

18 Rushing Attempts

206 Rushing Yards

2 Rushing Touchdowns



Jahmyr Gibbs was just awesome for @AlabamaFTBL against Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/Jk6cevUIHm — SEC on CBS (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

C.J. Johnson, WR – East Carolina

East Carolina really poured it on South Florida thanks to the prolific pass-catching of C.J. Johnson. The junior wideout caught seven passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns. His style of play reminds me of Treylon Burks: good hands, faster than you think, presents a big target at 6’2”, 222lbs, and can make plays after the catch.

WATCH: CJ Johnson is at it AGAIN. He waltzes in for 6 as East Carolina has stretched their lead to 21-0. ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/j5lQY3XYh4 — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) October 1, 2022

Jordan McFadden, OT – Clemson

If you like experience along the OL, McFadden has a lot of it. The senior is a three-year starter that has bookended the line on both sides. He is strong as a run blocker, excelling at blocking in space, and has a strong anchor in pass pro. In the Tigers win over NC State, he did not give up a sack on 69 snaps.

Brandon Dorlus, DL – Oregon

At 6’3”, 290lbs, Brandon Dorlus should not be so quick. He typically lines up as an edge rusher, but has played inside for the Ducks. He had his way against Stanford with five total tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks. His versatility is intriguing because the Commanders may lose players along the line and Dorlus might be able to plug in anywhere he’s needed.

Oregon DL #3 Brandon Dorlus is a problem.. quick move to split the OL for the sack pic.twitter.com/hUKEiGPbFE — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) October 2, 2022

Max Tooley, LB – BYU

Whenever I’ve seen BYU play, Max Tooley is always around the ball. He has great instincts and is tougher than his 6’2”, 215lbs frame would lead you to believe. The junior had a great game against Utah State with three total tackles, two for a loss, a sack, and his second pick six of the season. At his size, Tooley could be a candidate for the buffalo nickel position.

Where have I seen this before?!



Max Tooley quickly becoming one of the top coverage LBs in college football pic.twitter.com/qbaA0fwouZ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 30, 2022

Clark Phillips III, CB – Utah

A sophomore, Clark Phillips III is proving to be one of the best cover corners in the country. He has enough size to play the position at the next level, plays the position with tenacity, and has ball skills. He leads the NCAA in interceptions after collecting three interceptions, including a pick six, against Oregon State. Both Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III will be free agents after next season, so the Commanders would be smart to consider the future at the position.

Cam Allen, S – Purdue

Cam Allen earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors by being wherever Minnesota threw the ball. The senior had four tackles and two picks against one of the most prolific offenses in the country.