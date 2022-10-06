All aTwitter: 6 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Debuting the burgundy for #TENvsWAS ⚪️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
️ https://t.co/AFm4SUnWwy pic.twitter.com/Q0WMT2y2ss
The comeback continues @BrianR_4 | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
B-Rob not just back, but looks good pic.twitter.com/eAbMopLlHe— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2022
Two were limited, five others DNP during practice No. 1 of Titans week— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
Turns out the receivers are down Dotson AND Curtis Samuel right now pic.twitter.com/Hfu5GaXsRq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 5, 2022
With Dotson out 1-2 games, 2nd year receiver Dyami Brown must show his value to stick long term #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aLIIWOAOzE— Adam w/The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) October 6, 2022
Practice squad update:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
Signed T Christian DiLauro to the practice squad
Released CB Troy Apke from the practice squad
On Sunday, Washington ran the ball when Wentz was under center on 18 of 20 snaps. They did average 5.2 yards on those runs; very good. But the one pass completion lost one yard.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022
Passed the ball on 41 of 50 times when in shotgun. 4.17 per attempt.
For the season they have run the ball on 37 of 56 times when Wentz is under center (4.39 per); have passed out of gun on 168 of 223 snaps (75 percent). I know other teams who throw more out of the gun than this— John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022
This is a very big deal— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 5, 2022
The NFL generally believes that you have to get under center to run the ball, and you have to be able to run the ball (and thereby be under center) to run play-action
The Eagles are totally flying in the face of that! All because of Hurts pic.twitter.com/BeL3DBUHes
One of the coolest conversations I’ve ever been a part of on TV #nfllive@minakimes @realrclark25 @laurarutledge @mspears96 pic.twitter.com/Dx49n4KW3O— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 5, 2022
Week 5️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
https://t.co/nOVpyWhyvR pic.twitter.com/W9cnYJlH5n
Santana Moss joins me. He was excellent. Real good on the O and some of his solutions. Talking D trouble spots. Wentz. McLaurin. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/lodY1c18pj— John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2022
Carson Wentz tops the list for odds of next QB benched per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/hYCpDtAztW— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) October 5, 2022
NEW: Attorneys for the Commanders sent a 9-page letter to Oversight Committee questioning the ongoing investigation into the organization and the credibility of certain witnesses, including Bruce Allen. Portion of letter below (including Allen section). pic.twitter.com/OZaJGPfWha— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2022
Bruce was there for 10 years. He and Dan were inseparable. That includes playing office golf regularly. Wonder if this means they think something significant is coming out? Anyway, he’s still the absolute worst. https://t.co/uhv0VzPBsq— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) October 6, 2022
The House Oversight and Reform Committee responds: pic.twitter.com/ksv2OFAnAU— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2022
After months in the shadows, in the last 4 days Snyder broke a lengthy run in the back-seat to post a picture and celebrate his friendship with Jerry Jones. Tonight docs that benefit him are being leaked.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2022
Could just be a big coincidence I guess.
NEW: The Commanders' legal team has sent a 9-page letter to the House committee investigating the team, raising objections to the process and witnesses involved.https://t.co/p66xxhPQr6— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 6, 2022
NEW: Tom Davis tells the House Oversight Committee—a body he once chaired—that its probe into the Washington Commanders "will fail in its effort to push (Dan) Snyder from the NFL—principally because Snyder is innocent of the allegations." My @FOS story. https://t.co/AjMY0ul3kS— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 6, 2022
“They’re gonna be up for sale though allegedly soon”— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) October 5, 2022
In my dreams. https://t.co/8BdC4NXpxe
#Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and @MikeGarafolo. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.” pic.twitter.com/jyk3qojEQd— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the #Bears and is not expected to make the trip to London, source said. A short-handed position group gets even more short-handed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022
If you thought it was weird that #Giants WR Sterling Shepard tore his ACL while jogging, he offered up a possible explanation to the media today. pic.twitter.com/OQIXQxilCD— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2022
Most rushing 1st downs by QB through 4 games since 2000:— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 5, 2022
2006: Michael Vick 20
2022: Daniel Jones 18
2015: Cam Newton 17 pic.twitter.com/jeQPeuM2en
I’ll never understand the physics… pic.twitter.com/JG0NFSkQ9Y— JD (@AjJohn1) October 5, 2022
