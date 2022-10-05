Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders released their Wednesday injury report for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans before Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media. Five players did not participate in practice today. Curtis Samuel was dealing with a non-COVID related illness per the team. The other four players were all injured during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sam Cosmi had thumb surgery this week, as confirmed by Rivera. No timeframe for his return was given when it was initially reported, and Rivera didn’t add anything to help pin it down. What we do know is that Washington didn’t place him on IR which could mean they expect him back in less than 4 weeks. Kam Curl had thumb surgery after the second preseason game on August 20th, and didn’t play a game until Week 3, September 25th. Different positions, different players, but we could still see Cosmi land on IR depending on how doctors feel he is healing. Rivera said it was about wound management.

Jahan Dotson caught the 4th TD of his rookie season on Sunday, but also got injured during a holding penalty on Dallas. “He was trying to come out of his break and tried to accelerate and you could see him grab the back of it.” Rivera also said on Monday that the team is hoping it will settle down and not last more than a week or two. Washington plays the Titans on Sunday, then has a short week before they travel to Chicago to play the Bears. Dotson seems very likely to miss this week, and all eyes will be on the Bears game to see how the hamstring is recovering.

LB Milo Eifler also suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice today. Rookie safety Percy Butler left the game with a quad injury, and also didn’t practice. Two players were limited in practice. Charles Leno has been dealing with a shoulder injury from last week, but he played all 74 snaps on offense. He’s likely on the same path with limited practices during the week, but suiting up on gameday. LB David Mayo is also dealing with a hamstring injury. He only played 2 snaps on defense vs the Cowboys, but was in on 28 special teams snaps.

Defensive lineman Daniel Wise practiced fully last week after suffering a “mild” high-ankle sprain two weeks ago. He was inactive as the team likely eases him back into playing on the injured ankle. He was a full participant today, and could return and keep one of the recently added DTs on the sidelines.

Brian Robinson returned to practice today, and was on a ramp up program doing work on the side and with the team. He also put in a little work with the scout team. Robinson looked good, but they will evaluate how he feels tomorrow after his first day back to practice after being shot twice on August 28th.

Tyler Larsen tore his Achilles about 10 months ago and also returned to practice for the first time today. He will have 21 days to be activated like Robinson and will help Washington’s OL depth and also compete for an open starting spot at center with free agent signing Nick Martin who started there last week. Both players won’t appear on the injury report until they are officially activated and on the 53-man roster.