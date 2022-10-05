Ron Rivera, Brian Robinson, and players talk about the rookie RB’s return to practice

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media https://t.co/lLla91i4sX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
Brian Robinson’s return to practice:
Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson returning to practice— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
"He looked solid. He has a ways to go. Conditioning will be a factor. The biggest thing is that we have to see how he handled today tomorrow morning."
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Robinson still has a ways to go, but he looked solid. They want to see how he feels tomorrow morning and see if there's any dropoff. But it was good to have him back out there— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Rivera on Robinson: "He looked solid - he's got a little ways to go. conditioning will be a factor."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 5, 2022
Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson: "He wanted to do more and we had to slow him down a bit. ... I think he's in a good place and, for us as a football team, it's good to see him out there."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
Ron Rivera said Brian Robinson got 8-10 reps today and snuck in a few reps with the scout team. "His mental frame of mind is really good," Rivera said. "You could see his joy; he was running around and he wanted to do more. We had to slow him down a little bit."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022
Robinson’s mindset:
Rivera said he thinks Robinson's mental frame of mind is pretty good. You could see the joy that he had being on the field.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Rivera on Brian Robinson: "I think his mental frame of mind is really good. We talked about how fortunate he was ... and I think it's given him more insight into how every moment is precious."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
Robinson’s injured leg:
Commanders Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson:— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 5, 2022
"The more Brian practice the more confident he got. There was one moment he had to plant his leg to make a move and he looked really good doing it." @wusa9 #HTTC
Full Story: https://t.co/2tt08NHoKk pic.twitter.com/73XEM7oL0h
Rivera said Brian Robinson Jr. got eight to 10 reps in practice today. Rivera said he looked to see if Robinson was favoring his right leg, but was pleased to see it didn't look like it.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 5, 2022
Big changes?:
Ron Rivera was asked about "big changes" after his interview with JP Finlay— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
"In my mind, we'll see. We got time. As each game progresses, we'll evaluate and go from there" https://t.co/Iu4QcxC1RO
Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera on the progression of Carson Wentz here in Washington— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
"I think he's still working through it. It's learning a different philosophy."
Dan Snyder:
Ron Rivera he spoke with Dan Snyder at the game in Dallas. "It was good to see him out there."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
Tennessee Titans WRs:
Rivera said TEN's WRs are a stout group that has good blockers— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Sam Cosmi injury:
Ron Rivera on Sam Cosmi injury— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
"No feel for the timeline. He did have surgery. It's now going to be about wound management"
Brian Robinson
LIVE: RB Brian Robinson meets with the media https://t.co/J5S33LNIO7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
Beautiful day:
“It was just a beautiful day for me honestly” pic.twitter.com/cgRWHGgdT6— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 5, 2022
Brian Robinson at the podium. Said it was "beautiful" to be back on the field with his teammates and coaches— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Brian Robinson said his first day back at practice was "beautiful." Said it's been an "up and down" process over the last 6 weeks as he recovered from getting shot in a robbery attempt.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
"I'm the king of adversity," he said. "I've been dealt with so much adversity in my life."
Testing himself:
THE MOMENT Commanders RB Brian Robinson pointed to the sky and KNEW he was back and confident about it. #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 5, 2022
I asked Robinson about that moment.......
More tonight about @BrianR_4 at 5,6, & 11pm on @wusa9
Full Story: https://t.co/nYHQ0fy2pm pic.twitter.com/8FeDrg84Lc
Robinson: "My plans was just to go out and see what I could do. I did a little bit more than I thought I could do."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 5, 2022
One day at a time:
Brian Robinson, when asked if he thinks he'll be able to play Sunday: "It's just one day at a time. I couldn't even tell you right now."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
Robinson said he did a little more today than he thought he would do, but he's taking one day at a time. Thanked everyone in the organization for supporting him through his recovery process— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Recovery:
Brian Robinson said he’s surprised that he’s back more than a month after being shot, but said “it’s been a long five weeks.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 5, 2022
“With the circumstances, I was just so happy to be out there,” the running back said.
Getting back on the field:
Brian Robinson: "Once the doctors told me I'd be able to play ball again, my mind went to whatever I could do to get back on the field again."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
It's been a long five weeks, Robinson, but he has done everything he needed to do to get back on the field. He's listened to the doctors and the people around him to go through the proper steps to eventually make his NFL debut— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Love for the game:
Robinson: Never give up on something you really, truly believe in. My love for this game runs so deep— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Brian Robinson: "My passion for this game runs deep. ... I never thought I'd be in a situation where I had to question if I could play football."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022
Being mentally strong:
Robinson: "I can pretty much fight anything I'm up against. Just have to be strong mentally. I learned a lot about myself."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 5, 2022
On what he's learned about himself, Robinson said he can overcome just about anything. He learned that he's ambitious and going to fight for everything he believes in— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022
Lowest point in his life:
Brian Robinson on being in the hospital: “That was probably the lowest point I've ever been in my life. I remember ... just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me. That was all I needed. I don't think the crowd knows how much that meant to me.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz meets with the media https://t.co/rn1rLm9leI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022
Keep getting better:
Carson Wentz says he has to keep getting better and be more consistent. “It wasn’t my best but that’s the beauty of this league. You turn the page and it’s onto the next.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2022
There’s no panic:
Carson Wentz on the current skid: "Patience only lasts for so long. ... We have to find a way to convert. ... There's no panic by any means."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 5, 2022
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on team’s 1-3 start.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 5, 2022
“There’s no sense of panic or chaos here.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fXyUlmg3C6
Brian Robinson:
Wentz on Robinson: "It's a lot bigger than football, it's real life. To know he's out there running, that is a total blessing. Sometimes in those moments you have to remove yourself from football and realize how much bigger this is."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022
Titans defense:
Wentz on the Titans D: "Very good defense. Coached well and fly around. Very disciplined on that side of the ball. It's about execution."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 5, 2022
Wentz on Titans- It’s a very good team. Very good discipline. Says the Tennessee front is very tough. “I saw them twice last year…I know we have a tall task”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2022
Kendall Fuller
Derrick Henry:
How do you try to stop Derrick Henry in the open field?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
Kendall Fuller said, "yeah, definitely don't go high"
If the Commanders shut down Henry, they will probably win this game.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/oGnLOFzOI7
Antonio Gibson
Brian Robinson:
Commanders RB Antonio Gibson on the return of Brian Robinson JR. @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 5, 2022
Full Story: https://t.co/nYHQ0fy2pm pic.twitter.com/wJObu9K813
Terry McLaurin
Brian Robinson:
Terry McLaurin has been amazed by Brian Robinson Jr.’s attitude ever since coming to Washington (even before the shooting): “To be a young guy and have that kind of disposition and that kind of outlook on life, that’s truly one of a kind” pic.twitter.com/TXJiaZCgNe— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 5, 2022
Everyone needs to challenge themselves:
Terry McLaurin says the Commanders players and coaches are all on the same page but everyone needs to challenge themselves to make things better. Otherwise they’ll just stay the same.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2022
Offensive struggles:
Are the @Commanders coaches and the players on the same page?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
I asked @TheTerry_25 about this today after practice.
He gave a very detailed response pic.twitter.com/pYIfcUruAY
McLaurin on offensive struggles last two weeks - “Everybody has their hand in it.” Says everybody needs to be better, “you’ve got to have some pride about it”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2022
Terry McLaurin on Commanders’ sputtering passing game: “Everybody has a hand in it.” Identifies the receivers’ sometimes having bad spacing, pressure sometimes getting to Wentz, etc. He believes those are all excuses, though, and he isn’t too interested in discussing them much— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 5, 2022
Jonathan Williams
Brian Robinson:
Jonathan Williams on Brian Robinson returning to practice five weeks after being shot twice:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 5, 2022
"He's half Wolverine or something."
Bobby McCain
Brian Robinson:
Bobby McCain on Brian Robinson returning in just five weeks: "(For me) it would be hard to come back in like a month after being shot -- twice. I can just imagine the level of determination he has. You gotta really love this to want to do this after being shot."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 5, 2022
Logan Thomas
Frustration:
The fans are frustrated.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022
The coaches are frustrated.
The players are frustrated.
I asked Logan Thomas on where this team is at right now.
He said, "we know what we can do. For us, it's just going out there and doing the right thing on Sunday's"
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/4YeqNEVWCo
Loading comments...