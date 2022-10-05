Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Brian Robinson designated to return to practice

Robinson, who the Commanders drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg in Washington, D.C., prior to the Commanders’ regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jonathan Allen wants fans to ‘keep that same energy’ when Commanders start winning - NBC Sports Washington

Allen said fans should 'cheer as loud as you're booing' once Washington starts to turn their season around.

Ron Rivera says Carson Wentz's poor off-field reputation 'isn't who he is' - NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera talks with JP Finlay about what the Commanders need to do to help Carson Wentz improve and why the QB's reputation as a difficult teammate isn't reality.

The 2022 Commanders are currently last in so many crucial stat categories - NBC Sports Washington

A look at various stat categories reveals that the Commanders are presently awful in many different ways.

Jahan Dotson will be sidelined 1-2 weeks, Chase Young needs more time - NBC Sports Washington

Rivera noted that the team is feeling 'tremendous frustration' in the fact of consistent injuries.

Commanders vs. Titans preview | An AFC South showdown

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

How the Commanders look after 4 games: Hopes already dim, Ron Rivera’s seat warm - The Athletic

Washington is worse than expected, but the wobbly start isn't surprising, and the toughest part of the schedule is still to come.

Commanders – lipstick on a pig

It’s completely unfair to change quarterbacks after just one month. The Commanders’ problems don’t start with Carson Wentz, but with coaching. The franchise can change the name and uniforms, but it’s just lipstick on a pig.

Commanders RT Sam Cosmi has thumb surgery, will miss time - The Washington Post

Cosmi played all 74 offensive snaps of Washington's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The team did not immediately place him on injured reserve.

Commanders strive for sustainability after struggles with penalties

Washington flashed some production during its 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but it continued to hurt itself with costly penalties.

Week Four: Washington Commanders Rookie Report

Let’s take a quick look at how the Washington Commanders rookies did in their first career game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Four