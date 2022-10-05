 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: All eyes on Brian Robinson as he returns to practice and continues his amazing comeback

Brian Robinson is back on the field!

By Scott Jennings
The good injury news this week is the return of RB Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson has had an incredible recovery since being shot in the glute and knee on August 28th during an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. He has been around the team rehabbing, and working out on the side fields at practice, and on the field before games. Ron Rivera has pinned a lot of hope/responsibility on his ability to put some life into a listless offense that has been on life support since Week 1. The rookie running back returned to practice from the Reserve/NFI list today and has 21 days to either be activated or shut down for the season. There has been a lot of momentum for him being active this week, but he will need to go through the week of practices to see where he’s at in his recovery and conditioning.

Watching him in practice today in some limited clips makes his return this week look more likely. Enjoy some positive clips today, and a few other notes from today’s Washington Commanders practice.

Practice Updates

Brian Robinson

Carson Wentz —-> Brian Robinson

Missing players

Tyler Larsen

1st team OL:

