WATCH: All eyes on Brian Robinson as he returns to practice and continues his amazing comeback

The good injury news this week is the return of RB Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson has had an incredible recovery since being shot in the glute and knee on August 28th during an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. He has been around the team rehabbing, and working out on the side fields at practice, and on the field before games. Ron Rivera has pinned a lot of hope/responsibility on his ability to put some life into a listless offense that has been on life support since Week 1. The rookie running back returned to practice from the Reserve/NFI list today and has 21 days to either be activated or shut down for the season. There has been a lot of momentum for him being active this week, but he will need to go through the week of practices to see where he’s at in his recovery and conditioning.

Watching him in practice today in some limited clips makes his return this week look more likely. Enjoy some positive clips today, and a few other notes from today’s Washington Commanders practice.

Practice Updates

Brian Robinson

An incredible journey @BrianR_4 is back on the practice field pic.twitter.com/dvPNTaNF0m — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022

More Brian Robinson on the move. pic.twitter.com/CoXrtwFuM8 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 5, 2022

More action from Robinson pic.twitter.com/BNSr0XLdB5 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022

“There you go! Nice! Nice.” - Randy Jordan is excited that Brian Robinson is back. pic.twitter.com/887atDbGNy — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 5, 2022

My goodness…Brian Robinson Jr is moving GREAT.



So impressive. pic.twitter.com/w9unaA2lj7 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 5, 2022

Most of the practice reps RB Brian Robinson took in his first practice back.



RBs coach Randy Jordan joked that there were so many cameras on the RB drills he thought Tiger Woods must’ve dropped by. pic.twitter.com/O4Qz4yZNbe — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 5, 2022

One of the only ways to hold Brian Robinson Jr. back, apparently pic.twitter.com/zWmP5veQM5 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 5, 2022

When you return to practice after missing 4 weeks .. pic.twitter.com/3s5SChCsJG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 5, 2022

Carson Wentz —-> Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson is back. pic.twitter.com/LEqMCV3lbi — John Keim (@john_keim) October 5, 2022

Missing players

Samuel out with an illness, per the team. https://t.co/miRFYnjnIN — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 5, 2022

Neither Jahan Dotson (hamstring) nor Sam Cosmi (thumb) are out here for stretch, as expected. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 5, 2022

Tyler Larsen

C Tyler Larsen (Achilles) back out here as well pic.twitter.com/bFg7s9q4IV — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 5, 2022

Tyler Larsen is back practicing, but it seems Nick Martin will still be given the nod at center for the time being. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 5, 2022

1st team OL: