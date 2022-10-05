Washington Roster Moves: Brian Robinson activated; 2 OL signed to the practice squad; Troy Apke released

The Washington Commanders made a few roster moves since their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Two offensive linemen also had, or will have surgery this week. Chase Roullier has been on IR and will have possible season-ending knee surgery. Sam Cosmi injured his hand on Sunday, and has already had thumb surgery. The team hasn’t placed him on IR, and it’s reported he could miss a few weeks. G/S Wes Schweitzer was also placed on IR on Saturday after suffering a concussion in Week 3. One other important injury popped up after Sunday’s game. Rookie WR Jahan Dotson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him off the field for a week or two.

The good injury news this week is the return of RB Brian Robinson Jr. and C Tyler Larsen. Robinson has had an incredible recovery since being shot in the glute and knee on August 28th during an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. He has been around the team rehabbing, and working out on the side fields at practice, and on the field before games. Ron Rivera has pinned a lot of hope/responsibility on his ability to put some life into a listless offense that has been on life support since Week 1. The rookie running back will return to practice from the Reserve/NFI list today and has 21 days to either be activated or shut down for the season. There has been a lot of momentum for him being active this week, but he will need to go through the week of practices to see where he’s at in his recovery and conditioning.

RB Brian Robinson Jr. has officially been designated to return to practice — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022

Backup center Tyler Larsen was also activated from the Reserve/PUP today. He tore his Achilles almost 10 months ago, and now has 3 weeks to show trainers and coaches he’s ready to return to the field. Washington had Nick Martin at center on Sunday, their 3rd starter this season. Larsen could be in the running to take over the starting spot if he’s healthy, and coaches feel more comfortable with him making the calls on snapping the ball to whoever is under center when he officially returns.

More roster news: Tyler Larson has officially been designated to return to practice today. This opens his 21-day window to be activated to the active roster — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 5, 2022

Washington also added two new offensive linemen to the practice squad. G Keaton Sutherland was signed yesterday, after working out for the team along with fellow free agents KC McDermott and Derek Schweiger. C Jon Toth was released to make room for him.

Practice squad update:



We've signed G Keaton Sutherland and released C Jon Toth — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2022

KC McDermott, Keaton Sutherland (signed) and Derek Schweiger worked out for Commanders — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 4, 2022

The Washington Commanders announce another OL signing today, and that resulted in a veteran DB being released. T Christian DiLauro was signed to the practice squad. Former 4th round pick Troy Apke was released to open up a spot for him. Apke has been a special teams staple, but didn’t play a defensive snap last season after switching from safety to cornerback. Getting released from the practice squad seems to end his time here in Washington, but if he doesn’t land somewhere, don’t be surprised if he pops up on their radar again later in the season.