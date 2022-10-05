All aTwitter: 5 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington C Chase Roullier, who's on IR, is undergoing knee surgery this week, per sources. This most likely ends his season, though both sides could revisit this later in the year.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 4, 2022
The Commanders converted $4.5M of Chase Roullier's base salary into a signing bonus to create an extra $3M in cap space, a source confirmed (1st by @FieldYates).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2022
That 3mil gon go in Dan pocket. They ain't signing nobody but reject Panthers after free agency been long gone.— Mast Dark (@Mastdark_Inc) October 4, 2022
that's not how this works...in fact, that $4.5M came straight out his pocket today— Chico stan (@rtcwon) October 4, 2022
Washington signed G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad and released C Jon Toth off the PS. Sutherland was released from the 49ers PS on Sept 13.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 4, 2022
Washington Commanders RT Sam Cosmi underwent surgery on his thumb today, a source confirmed (1st by @BenStandig).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2022
Unclear how long he'll be out. Cornelius Lucas will likely step in to replace him.
NFL Blown Blocks leaders through week 4— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 4, 2022
Cosmi sits alone at the top (and by a pretty wide margin) with 12. Leno is tied for the 4th most in the league at 7. And just in case you are wondering, Norwell is tied for 5th with 6
*min 100 snaps
Think we have some issues folks? pic.twitter.com/BK77iJckEr
"I want the fanbase back but we're not giving them a reason to [come back]."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 4, 2022
Ron Rivera tells @JPFinlayNBCS why he's frustrated with a 1-3 start pic.twitter.com/E9beqJaWfC
"When we do get it turned around, keep that same energy."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 4, 2022
Jon Allen talks Commanders fans' frustrations with @JunksRadio pic.twitter.com/ThmJrEsGP2
Jon Allen was a problem for the Cowboys. Here are a handful of examples — and these are only from the first half pic.twitter.com/4lb3Tuy64c— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2022
This snap is rather emblematic of what's plaguing Washington's offense. They try to use two tight ends to help in pass pro, but those two and Sam Cosmi fail to pick up a blitzer. So, Wentz's play-action dropback is almost immediately interrupted and he gets called for grounding pic.twitter.com/0vVjvydOuY— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2022
Another sequence that speaks to growth from Jamin Davis. Matched up with Tony Pollard out of the backfield, is patient, then reacts with suddenness when Pollard breaks outside. Tight coverage forces poor throw pic.twitter.com/mkPoRgG4fD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2022
Terry McLaurin easily getting 5 yards of separation on a slant pic.twitter.com/kFvMQPe8U4— Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) October 4, 2022
We've hired Lindsay Gately as assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2022
Gately is the first full-time female member of the athletic training staff in franchise history
Kenny Pickett will be the third 1st-round rookie QB to start for the @steelers in the Super Bowl era.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 5, 2022
The first two?
Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger who combined for all 6 of the #Steelers Lombardi Trophies.
Will the Terrible Towel tradition continue?#HereWeGo
Speaking of our ratings that suck …. pic.twitter.com/ILxykvt4SW— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2022
The 2-2 Baltimore Ravens have trailed for a total of 14 SECONDS in their two losses this season— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 4, 2022
The Eagles - the only 4-0 team in the NFL after a month - currently hold the 4th pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/HNgx60HGYt— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 5, 2022
Fewest PPG in the NFL this season:— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2022
Colts: 14.3
Bears: 16.0
Broncos: 16.5 pic.twitter.com/oi8je67J2z
People aren't going to like hearing this...— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 5, 2022
But the Titans defensive line is a little frisky.
- Sacked Matt Ryan 3 times.
- Held Jonathan Taylor to 42 yards rushing.
- Caused two fumbles
- Even got an interception last week
- Titans allow 67.8% completion on pass attempts— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 4, 2022
- 7.7 yds per attempt
- Have surrendered 10 passing TDs
- Only intercepted 3 passes
- Titans are middle of the pack against the run 4.8 ypc
- Have only given up 1 Rush TD
“I only threw one interception last week”— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) October 4, 2022
“Yea, well I only got sacked twice”
Me: “Guys, guys, you were both, just awful” pic.twitter.com/A9rbW0fVEr
Through 4 weeks, 38% of Aaron Rodgers' targets have been thrown behind the line of scrimmage. The next closest is Baker Mayfield at 30.8%.— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 4, 2022
The Patriots have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022
Ranking Virginia's five FBS teams as the regular season approaches halftime. #JMU #Liberty #UVa #ODU #Hokies https://t.co/BSCWWU0E5i— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) October 4, 2022
The Washington Nationals have officially clinched the worst record in Major League Baseball this season.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 4, 2022
They now have 105 losses this year.
NFL meeting week 4 pic.twitter.com/68ECtV1Bgl— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 4, 2022
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailandhttps://t.co/idRuxxP6GE— ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) October 4, 2022
Don't let your happiness be dependent on another person— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/nb2ZvrFMdA
