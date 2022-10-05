All aTwitter: 5 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington C Chase Roullier, who's on IR, is undergoing knee surgery this week, per sources. This most likely ends his season, though both sides could revisit this later in the year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 4, 2022

The Commanders converted $4.5M of Chase Roullier's base salary into a signing bonus to create an extra $3M in cap space, a source confirmed (1st by @FieldYates). — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2022

That 3mil gon go in Dan pocket. They ain't signing nobody but reject Panthers after free agency been long gone. — Mast Dark (@Mastdark_Inc) October 4, 2022

that's not how this works...in fact, that $4.5M came straight out his pocket today — Chico stan (@rtcwon) October 4, 2022

Washington signed G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad and released C Jon Toth off the PS. Sutherland was released from the 49ers PS on Sept 13. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 4, 2022

Washington Commanders RT Sam Cosmi underwent surgery on his thumb today, a source confirmed (1st by @BenStandig).



Unclear how long he'll be out. Cornelius Lucas will likely step in to replace him. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2022

NFL Blown Blocks leaders through week 4



Cosmi sits alone at the top (and by a pretty wide margin) with 12. Leno is tied for the 4th most in the league at 7. And just in case you are wondering, Norwell is tied for 5th with 6

*min 100 snaps



Think we have some issues folks? pic.twitter.com/BK77iJckEr — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 4, 2022

"I want the fanbase back but we're not giving them a reason to [come back]."



Ron Rivera tells @JPFinlayNBCS why he's frustrated with a 1-3 start pic.twitter.com/E9beqJaWfC — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 4, 2022

"When we do get it turned around, keep that same energy."



Jon Allen talks Commanders fans' frustrations with @JunksRadio pic.twitter.com/ThmJrEsGP2 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 4, 2022

Jon Allen was a problem for the Cowboys. Here are a handful of examples — and these are only from the first half pic.twitter.com/4lb3Tuy64c — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2022

This snap is rather emblematic of what's plaguing Washington's offense. They try to use two tight ends to help in pass pro, but those two and Sam Cosmi fail to pick up a blitzer. So, Wentz's play-action dropback is almost immediately interrupted and he gets called for grounding pic.twitter.com/0vVjvydOuY — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2022

Another sequence that speaks to growth from Jamin Davis. Matched up with Tony Pollard out of the backfield, is patient, then reacts with suddenness when Pollard breaks outside. Tight coverage forces poor throw pic.twitter.com/mkPoRgG4fD — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2022

Terry McLaurin easily getting 5 yards of separation on a slant pic.twitter.com/kFvMQPe8U4 — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) October 4, 2022

We've hired Lindsay Gately as assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist



Gately is the first full-time female member of the athletic training staff in franchise history — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2022

Kenny Pickett will be the third 1st-round rookie QB to start for the @steelers in the Super Bowl era.



The first two?



Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger who combined for all 6 of the #Steelers Lombardi Trophies.



Will the Terrible Towel tradition continue?#HereWeGo — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 5, 2022

Speaking of our ratings that suck …. pic.twitter.com/ILxykvt4SW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2022

The 2-2 Baltimore Ravens have trailed for a total of 14 SECONDS in their two losses this season — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 4, 2022

The Eagles - the only 4-0 team in the NFL after a month - currently hold the 4th pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/HNgx60HGYt — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 5, 2022

Fewest PPG in the NFL this season:



Colts: 14.3

Bears: 16.0

Broncos: 16.5 pic.twitter.com/oi8je67J2z — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2022

People aren't going to like hearing this...



But the Titans defensive line is a little frisky.



- Sacked Matt Ryan 3 times.

- Held Jonathan Taylor to 42 yards rushing.

- Caused two fumbles

- Even got an interception last week — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 5, 2022

- Titans allow 67.8% completion on pass attempts

- 7.7 yds per attempt

- Have surrendered 10 passing TDs

- Only intercepted 3 passes

- Titans are middle of the pack against the run 4.8 ypc

- Have only given up 1 Rush TD — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 4, 2022

“I only threw one interception last week”



“Yea, well I only got sacked twice”



Me: “Guys, guys, you were both, just awful” pic.twitter.com/A9rbW0fVEr — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) October 4, 2022

Through 4 weeks, 38% of Aaron Rodgers' targets have been thrown behind the line of scrimmage. The next closest is Baker Mayfield at 30.8%. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 4, 2022

The Patriots have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022

The Washington Nationals have officially clinched the worst record in Major League Baseball this season.



They now have 105 losses this year. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 4, 2022

NFL meeting week 4 pic.twitter.com/68ECtV1Bgl — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 4, 2022

Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailandhttps://t.co/idRuxxP6GE — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) October 4, 2022

Don't let your happiness be dependent on another person



pic.twitter.com/nb2ZvrFMdA — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 3, 2022

