All aTwitter: 4 October 2022

Rivera says Commanders plan to activate center Tyler Larsen. Could help at banged up position. He’s coming back from Achilles injury— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2022
Brian Robinson will be activated off the NFI list.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. will have his clock started, per Ron Rivera. That means he has 21 days to be activated and play. It'll start on Wednesday, when he practices for the first time. He's been cleared by doctors— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 3, 2022
Washington has 52 on its active roster, so when Brian Robinson and Tyler Larsen are activated, the team needs to clear only 1 spot.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2022
(Neither has been activated yet. They'll be designated to return to practice on Wed., then WAS will have 21 days to add them to the active roster.)
Rivera says Jahan Dotson hamstring injury could keep him out a week or two. Tough blow.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2022
Saahdiq Charles will be the right guard moving forward, Ron Rivera confirms. Rivera and Trai Turner had a "very good conversation" about the switch today. Turner, who's dealing with a leg issue, will not go on short-term IR— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 3, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterdays loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 3, 2022
- Kamren Curl: 92.3
- Montez Sweat: 81.0
- Darrick Forrest (27 snaps): 77.6
- Sam Cosmi: 76.7
Linebackers PFF— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 3, 2022
Davis - 56.0
Holcomb -59.8
Secondary:
Fuller - 41.2
St Juste - 66.2
WJ3 - 53.6
McCain - 51.3
Curl - 91.3
forrest - 76.8
More injury news for the Commanders: RT Sam Cosmi suffered a hand injury in Sunday’s loss at Dallas, per sources. The 2021 second-round pick will be evaluated tomorrow, but there’s a concern he could miss multiple games.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 4, 2022
Cosmi sitting out would mean Washington plays the Titans without three Week 1 OL starters.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 4, 2022
The Commanders are already on their third starting center after placing Chase Roullier and Wes Schweitzer on IR. Right guard Trai Turner was benched at Dallas for Saahdiq Charles.
Rivera acts insulted by sense of urgency questions but says things like, “it takes time guys” in year 3 on why they look like shit. It’s year 3, most are on the hot seat right now looking this pathetic buddy.— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 3, 2022
Ron Rivera on November 29th, 2021: "Everything we need is in this room."— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
2-6 since.
Today: "I understand how important is to win but I have to be realistic with what we have and what we're going to do."
What baffles me most is how little urgency their seems to be right now. It's year three and you're 1-3! You've lost to a 1-3 Lions team and a backup QB in the division. And the post-game tone is very relaxed, even upbeat. The time is now. Code red, man. What are we waiting for? pic.twitter.com/hCDWm843GE— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
Rivera was rather animated when discussing fan dissatisfaction. A long answer. Part of the answer: "This organization has five championships. Are you f - - - - - - kidding me? I get it. I understand how important it is to win."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
Rivera’s full quote when asked if he feels the fan frustration: pic.twitter.com/KkzWPKUaBW— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
The problem with yet another loss is the teams in the division appear to have distanced themselves from the @Commanders in terms of talent and more importantly, coaching creativity and schemes. No one wants to see calmness on the sidelines anymore when you’re getting beat down.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 3, 2022
There’s no sweet tasting kool-aid the team can push onto fans anymore. Everyone recognizes that the @commanders are reeling and that there is no quick fix in order. Bad free agent moves over the past two years and lack of impact early draft picks (Dotson looks good) are issues.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 3, 2022
Jay Gruden had a .418 winning percentage as the Head Coach of the #Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
Ron Rivera has a .405 winning percentage as the Head Coach of the #Commanders.
Gruden had two winning seasons in his first three years. Rivera's still looking for his first winning season in year 3.
It’s another disappointing week for the Commanders, who, quite simply, aren’t very good. https://t.co/y5iKTzSVfo— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 3, 2022
The maddening part about this offense is they have skill talent. Rbs can play. We've seen it. Protection issues + QB who needs good protection is a bad combo. Dallas DBs knew ball had to come out fast and played accordingly. Tough way to live for Wash O.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
They did offensively what a lot wanted: quicker throws, more runs, they chipped at times; used alignment to try and help. 10 points. Damn good Dallas D, no doubt. Still, that's the concerning part. Couldn't overcome negative plays. QB, protection must be better.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
Carson Wentz's average time in the pocket on Sunday was 2.10 seconds; time before throwing was 2.58 seconds. Both were the fastest times of the season for him.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
Vs the Jaguars: it was 2.69 and 3.14, respectively.
Carson Wentz's total QBR according to his time before throwing. This is from the start of the 2021 season to now & it's where he ranks among QBs with at least 14 starts in that time:— John Keim (@john_keim) October 3, 2022
2.5 seconds+ 73.3 (10th)
0-2.4 seconds: 64.0 (20th)
0-2.0: 57.2 (21st)
1.9 or less: 44.7 (22nd)
Washington’s offense is 3rd most expensive in football. The last 2 weeks they have managed to only score 8 and 10 points. This has to change if we want to turn things around this season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vyGdgXwoxM— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) October 3, 2022
The Commanders now rank 32nd (dead last) in yds-per-play.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
Carson Wentz's QBR has gone down each week. Their o-line is unable to hold up in pass protection. They have stellar weapons that are being rendered irrelevant in an offense that has scored 18 points over the past 2 weeks.
NFL teams ranked by offensive + defensive ANY/A Value through Week 4 pic.twitter.com/ObZjlEPJh8— Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 4, 2022
Some general measures of the Commanders' efficiency since 2020 ... (per @TruMediaSports) pic.twitter.com/1PqScHGTBP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 3, 2022
2021 weeks 1-4: taylor heinicke ranked 8th in EPA/play— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) October 3, 2022
2022 weeks 1-4: carson wentz ranks 28th in EPA/play
scott turner is having a harder time showcasing wentz, probably because of OL problems, but also because the league already knows wentz
Carson Wentz had seven interceptions (17 games) last year for the #Colts and a INT % rate of 1.4 %.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 3, 2022
Wentz has five interceptions so far this year (thru 4 games) and a INT % rate of 2.9%.
Throw in 17 sacks, including one for a safety & three intentional groundings. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/dVypZizyhG
Sneak peak for tomorrow's article: Best (and worst) offensive tackles in pass protection so far. pic.twitter.com/VZPpsyHzYP— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) October 3, 2022
Touchdown leaders among wide receivers entering MNF:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 3, 2022
4 - Stefon Diggs, Jahan Dotson
3 or less - other people
Jahan Dotson, who is listed at 5-11, 184 pounds, is somehow the Commanders' go-to red zone threat so far in 2022. Three of his four scores have come from down in tight— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Jonathan Allen brings it every week Love this dude Great game Vs #Cowboys #HTTC @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/8hJY25xtf3— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun) October 4, 2022
Yesterday Antonio Gibson became the fourth player in franchise history to rush for 2,000 yards within a players first three seasons@BDO_USA | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 3, 2022
I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants, etc.......— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022
Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team.
This will be fun.
Lol. Never said he worked out or that he was hosted. Missing the point. If you think it’s all about Shep, then think that—-or—-you could look at the history of rapport. Again, obj has multiple interests—as he naturally would as a free agent. Sometimes, I say all I can say. GN. https://t.co/ArClQALWYS— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022
BREAKING: #Colts owner Jim Irsay has grown impatient with GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich, per source. And both of them are on the hot seat and if there is not a major turnaround from the team soon they both will be gone, as @peter_king noted. The same applies to QB Matt Ryan— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 4, 2022
In 2020, Philip Rivers took 19 sacks, losing 118 yards in 16 games.— Jim Ayello (@jimayello) October 3, 2022
In 2022, Matt Ryan has taken 15 sacks, losing 117 yards in four games.
With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined indefinitely, the #Dolphins worked out QBs Ben DiNucci, Jake Fromm and Reid Sinnett, per the wire. They signed Sinnett to the practice squad.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022
The #Giants are signing free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, per source. Long-time NFL starter has had several suitors but reunites with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll from Buffalo days. Most likely starts on P-squad with quick call-up.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 3, 2022
The Bills have opened as 14.5 point favorites over the Steelers. @pfref tracking on this goes back to 1978, and that's the largest underdog the Steelers have ever been, at least since then (possibly ever)— Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 3, 2022
Deebo freaking Samuel. Just absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/b0wVuUmRvL— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022
Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers center for not snapping the ball, Tony Romo’s reaction pic.twitter.com/SaGQCzU4Sg— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 2, 2022
Rivera when asked about Brian Robinson returning: "It will be a nice shot in the arm"— Ryan Clary (@Ryanclary11) October 3, 2022
PR guy in the back of the zoom: pic.twitter.com/SLn8CBEn9A
Did the guy dressed in all black at the top of the screen blow his ACL?? pic.twitter.com/4YZewOINuI— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 4, 2022
Dad really tried to scramble pic.twitter.com/2DDOJRFXSO— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2022
I never tire of watching it— Lo+Viral (@TheBest_Viral) October 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/kYoOFrOcVN
