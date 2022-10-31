Ron Rivera Presser: We’re going to start the clock for Chase Young to return on Wednesday

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media on Victory Monday https://t.co/PNbxKnNYKK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 31, 2022
3rd down issues:
Rivera at the mic. Said the team had some opportunities but stifled themselves several times. Third downs were a root of the problem during the lull that came after the second-quarter touchdown— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 31, 2022
Minnesota Vikings:
Rivera sees the Vikings as a test for Washington: "We're going to find out if we can match a team like that. ... They're kind of under the radar, which is crazy to me because they're 6-1."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 31, 2022
Ron Rivera on upcoming games against the Vikes and Eagles: "Can we match a team like that? Can we go toe-to-toe?" That's the primary question on his mind — and a lot of ours too pic.twitter.com/7rDzm7c9Ha— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 31, 2022
Rivera said the team will find out if they can match the talent of Minnesota and Philly over the next two weeks. Likes how resilient the team has been during the three-game win streak— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 31, 2022
Inconsistencies:
It's fortunate we won this game, Rivera said, because if we lost, you could point to the inconsistencies that the team showed throughout the evening as a cause for it.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 31, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera said Gibson is maximizing his success based on how the team is using him. He can become even more dynamic with this role— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 31, 2022
Chase Young:
"All intents and purposes" that Chase Young's clock with start this week, Rivera said. He'll practice Wednesday.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 31, 2022
For clarification: Young will be designated to return to practice Wednesday. The team then has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/E7moBo5mE7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2022
Ron Rivera said for 'all intents and purposes' Chase Young will practice Wednesday. Rivera said Young had a good visit with the doctor. They'll have him go through positional work and then have him go to the side field.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 31, 2022
Chase Young will work with his unit during individual drills on Wednesday, but will return to the side field during full-team work.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 31, 2022
Rivera: "We can't push for more until each step is cleared."
Jahan Dotson/Cole Holcomb:
Ron Rivera said he'll get some clarity on the timetable for Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Cole Holcomb (foot) on Wednesday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera says he's seen improvement and growth in Taylor Heinicke from 2021 to 2022:— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 31, 2022
"You see a little bit more patience on his part. You see him finishing up with his progressions the way he needs to. I think his timing elements have gotten better compared to last year."
