 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: We’re going to start the clock for Chase Young to return on Wednesday

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

3rd down issues:

Minnesota Vikings:

Inconsistencies:

Antonio Gibson:

Chase Young:

Jahan Dotson/Cole Holcomb:

Taylor Heinicke:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...