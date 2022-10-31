NFL 2022 Week 8: ‘Monday Night Football’ Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns picks

Week 8 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders won their third game in a row by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 7-16. Washington is now 4-4, and heads home to host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants lost to the Seattle Seahawks and dropped to 6-2. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears and now have a 6-2 record. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers and are still undefeated at 7-0.
Tonight’s game is an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are currently in second place in the division and can move into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens with a win tonight. The Browns are 2-5, and have only been able to beat the Panthers and Steelers this season.
Who: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)
Where: First Energy Stadium | Cleveland, OH
When: October 31, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bengals -3, 45 O/U
Prediction: Bengals 23 - Browns 19
SB Nation Blogs: Cincy Jungle | Dawgs by Nature
