NFL 2022 Week 8: ‘Monday Night Football’ Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns picks

Week 8 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders won their third game in a row by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 7-16. Washington is now 4-4, and heads home to host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants lost to the Seattle Seahawks and dropped to 6-2. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears and now have a 6-2 record. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers and are still undefeated at 7-0.

Tonight’s game is an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are currently in second place in the division and can move into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens with a win tonight. The Browns are 2-5, and have only been able to beat the Panthers and Steelers this season.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)

Where: First Energy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

When: October 31, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bengals -3, 45 O/U

Prediction: Bengals 23 - Browns 19

SB Nation Blogs: Cincy Jungle | Dawgs by Nature

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: