All aTwitter: 31 October 2022 - Victory Halloween Monday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
SCARY FREAKING TERRY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
#WASvsIND FOX pic.twitter.com/TN4rK6K7ko
Terry McLaurin. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qfSl3hKe6h— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin after his 33-yard catch to put the Commanders at the 1-yard line: “This is my city!” pic.twitter.com/fy29GvAeVa— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 30, 2022
Hell of a homecoming@TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/sk3ZVxzWCp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 31, 2022
Whole squad lit #WASvsIND | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mm7FaLTeir— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
Never a doubt: game ball goes to @TheTerry_25@MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ut1axhipZG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 31, 2022
Great team win! Felt gooood to be back where it all started! God is so good— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) October 31, 2022
HIS.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
CITY.@TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PgfHniLauN
You're not going to find many plays by a quarterback that are better than this one. Without this fourth-down conversion, there is no win for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/RS9IfJsk8F— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 31, 2022
Okay, Taylor‼️ pic.twitter.com/jeHQIf98Ny— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
Celebrate it but don’t let the Terry catch make you forget that Jamin Davis clutch 3rd and goal line stop!!!!!!— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) October 31, 2022
Jamin Davis comes free up the middle and makes the tackle in the backfield to force a stop on 3rd and goal. Colts kick a FG to take the lead pic.twitter.com/iynVz9cUUW— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
HELL of a play on the half yard line by Jamin Davis!!! pic.twitter.com/pyrpzSQ0TE— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 30, 2022
JAMIN DAVIS. What a stand by the Commanders. Give Bobby McCain a ton of credit for his tackle on Michael Pittman.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 30, 2022
Darrick Forrest comes up with a huge play for the #Commanders. Makes a solid hit and the ball pops out. Washington recovers. pic.twitter.com/sqtN98grBh— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Jon Allen with the SACK!!!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 30, 2022
Payne recovers… pic.twitter.com/wcFXSmE9DS
Just a different vibe in Español. Just saying. Yo Taylor, this is how we called your TD in Spanish. #HTTC @Commanders @NFLlatinoTV @elPoderosoDC @RiverboatRonHC #Vamos pic.twitter.com/3V44BmjBxh— Moises Linares (@MlinaresDC) October 31, 2022
Would have been nice to have Heinicke in on that goal line drive at the end of the Titans game.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 31, 2022
You heard him‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
️ https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/9stPrIzS0z
Commanders trail 16-10, with 2:39 remaining. Ball at the 11.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2022
Can the Taylor Heinicke legend add another chapter??
If Heinicke leads us to a come-from-behind TD and win here with just over 2min to play - I promise I’ll make him a STUD tomorrow— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 30, 2022
The legend of Taylor Heinicke grew today.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 30, 2022
This was the embodiment of what the entire TH4 experience has been. You sit around for hours wondering why anyone would ever want to ride this ride. Then he makes some huge late plays and they win a pitcher's duel their D kept them in.
A standardized writing test could be given with the prompt "Explain this whole Taylor Heinicke thing."— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 30, 2022
He is one of the great enigmas of my sports life.
Hey, Heinicke… @Commanders pic.twitter.com/A9fyq7Gwxz— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 30, 2022
"There's no ceiling for us."@JenHale504 spoke with @Commanders Taylor Heinicke and @TheTerry_25 after their fourth quarter win against the Colts pic.twitter.com/ojesh7ia9e— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022
Don't overlook Curtis Samuel or Antonio Gibson's contributions from today. Samuel caught two fourth-down throws on Washington's last two drives, while Gibson had 7 catches for 58 yards and the first TD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 31, 2022
It’s a win but Rivera clearly wants better. Frustrated. Harps on players sometimes doing their own thing. “It’s all part of coming together as a team,” he said.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin said one of his best friends, Grant Prather, moved down from a higher seat to the first row behind the Commanders’ bench just before the team’s final drive. He told McLaurin to go make a big play and McLaurin obliged.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2022
Here they were post-game: pic.twitter.com/l3b0ntJ9aG
October 30, 2022
NFL Research: Entering Week 8, Washington had been 1-128 since 2000 when trailing by multiple scores in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter (previous win was Week 2, 2005 at Dallas).— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 31, 2022
NFC East could be the first division in football history to put all four of its teams in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/zQa8PjVFIJ— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 31, 2022
The 23 wins by the NFC East so far this season are the most combined wins by a single division through week 8 since realignment in 2002.— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 31, 2022
Eagles 7-0
Cowboys 6-2
Giants 6-2
Commanders 4-4
Logan Thomas and Yannick Ngakoue were physical with each other well after the whistle on a recent snap. Ngakoue was the one who was in on the play that tore Logan's ACL last year— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 30, 2022
The #Packers fifth loss and fourth in a row means they've now lost more games this year through eight weeks (5) than they have in any of Matt LaFleur's first three seasons (13-3, 13-3, 13-4).— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 31, 2022
Russell Wilson is bringing the "Run or Pass" experience to London todaypic.twitter.com/fce04dItvT— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022
Elijah Moore was asked to describe his on-field chemistry with Zach Wilson.— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 30, 2022
"I don't even know, I couldn't even tell you. I don't get the ball."
@snyjetspic.twitter.com/LKxXdI2M6s
Kenny Pickett says Steelers offensive players aren’t studying enough. Damn. pic.twitter.com/QvyH32cLLF— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 30, 2022
Some of the brightest minds in the game - Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur - discuss their history together and their matchups today. pic.twitter.com/87lBBb4sLa— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022
