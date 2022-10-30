Ron Rivera Presser: “Terry wasn’t going to be denied”

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media after the win in Indy https://t.co/d5oa1SE5ue— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera on Heinicke: "The mobility to duck under the rush really gives him the ability to extend plays."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 30, 2022
Ron River addressing the media. Said the team trusted and believed in each other in the fourth quarter. Said Heinicke’s ability to avoid the rush helped keep drives alive— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Ron Rivera jokes about Taylor Heinicke’s early struggles - “he was saving it for later”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 30, 2022
Defense:
Rivera thought the plan on defense was excellent. Had two fumble recoveries inside WAS territory— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Rivera on Terry pic.twitter.com/ySal8VaDbV— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
"He did those plays before he got paid and he's making those plays now that he got paid. He's still the same guy." pic.twitter.com/ztqGN1Lzbz— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 30, 2022
Rivera: "Terry wasn't going to be denied."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 30, 2022
Ron Rivera on McLaurin's play...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 30, 2022
"He did those plays before he got paid. He constantly tells me now, "I want the ball."
Players going into business for themselves:
Rivera said there will be things players see on film they must do better. Said a couple third downs where he said guys were “doing their own thing and that’s crap. We’re gonna get that corrected.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
It’s a win but Rivera clearly wants better. Frustrated. Harps on players sometimes doing their own thing. “It’s all part of coming together as a team,” he said.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Momentum:
Ron Rivera on the team getting some extra confidence and momentum...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 30, 2022
"I like to believe so, we can grow off it it. We can feed off the energy.
Need to improve against better teams:
Rivera says while they’re pleased about the 3 game streak and are building momentum he said there are things they can’t keep doing especially against better teams.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Loading comments...