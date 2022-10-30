Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin lead the game-winning drive as Washington beats the Colts 17-16

3rd Quarter
Trick or treat:
Scott Turner starts the second half with a little trickery pic.twitter.com/nvJudPvHls— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Turnover on downs:
Not to encroach on @michaelpRTD 's territory, but this is absolutely the wrong play-call/formation for a 4th and short situation.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Sigh. pic.twitter.com/ty9AL6JOh5
Zero push up front. Was a tough one. Could have pinned a struggling O deep in a defensive struggle. Got no push up front— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Kam Curl:
BOOM.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Kam Curl pile-driver!#HTTC | @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/YiKtq9z02M
Colts FG:
Indy chips away at Washington's lead with a field goal. Jonathan Taylor was stuffed on a third-and-3, leading to the 39-yard kick. The score with 7:13 left in the third quarter: WAS 7, IND 6— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
No flag:
No flag for targeting here?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Pretty clear helmet-to-helmet on McLaurin.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PJRLbXvCWD
No running game:
Gibson and Robinson have combined for 13 carries, 36 yards.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
3rd and long:
Washington has faced third and at least 10 four times. Hasn't converted any of them. Really makes it difficult to sustain drives like that— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Alec Pierce bomb:
St-Juste gets beat off the release. Bites on the jab step and lets the WR work free inside. Can't catch up and Colts hit a big gain pic.twitter.com/pR3FHL6Y6P— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Jonathan Taylor fumble:
TURNOVER— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Darrick Forrest forces the fumble, and Casey Toohill recovers!
Washington ball!#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/DED5j6X87O
3rd down sack:
Heinicke sacked all the way back at the 6-yard line. Way will be tasked with punting from his own end zone. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 30, 2022
Tress Way:
Absolute bomb from Tress Way from his own endzone to save WSH's defense a short field sudden change. 65 yard boot. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 30, 2022
Penalty:
Big Ehlinger run coming back. Clear hold on Daron payne— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 30, 2022
Big screen:
Colts hit a tunnel screen to Campbell. Curl gets blocked on the edge and the rest of the defense is trapped inside. Campbell gets 40 yards down the field before McCain can force him out of bounds pic.twitter.com/m5eFFODmGs— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
4th Quarter
Jamin Davis:
Jamin Davis has been better in recent weeks in getting tighter to RBs out of the backfield. But here, he sits back and can't catch up as the RB turns up the sideline for a big gain pic.twitter.com/NLOyymhpjH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Premature confetti:
Looks short to me.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/cK7mPiRIAK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Bobby McCain — still perfect as an unofficial ref.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
He was adamant after the play that the Colts were short. What a waste of confetti.
So they shoot confetti off for TDs here in Indy, and they blasted out the confetti, and then the ref said no score it's 3rd down. On a boring afternoon that's pretty funny— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 30, 2022
Big Jamin Davis stop:
WOW— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Jamin Davis with a huge tackle for a loss on the goal-line.
Touchdown saving tackle!
Maybe Jamin's best individual play in the burgundy and gold?#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/4I7Yx5Zcca
Jamin Davis comes free up the middle and makes the tackle in the backfield to force a stop on 3rd and goal. Colts kick a FG to take the lead pic.twitter.com/iynVz9cUUW— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke INT:
That was a horrible decision by Heinicke.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
That throw was to a 3-on-1 mismatch. pic.twitter.com/wfzK8KRHKm
Pass interference:
Rachad Wildgoose is Sadchad Cookedgoose.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
DPI sets up 1st and goal for the Colts.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/pzjPAKYRv8
Easy TD:
Colts put Sweat in a tough spot and he can't adjust to the ball outside. RB runs in for the TD and Colts extend their lead. #Commanders in trouble pic.twitter.com/8tMwlCqqSj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
4th down conversion:
Must have 4th down conversion, #Commanders run sail, Samuel gets open on the sail route and Heinicke finds him for a 1st down pic.twitter.com/LojoPH3IBt— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
FG:
Heinicke throws into the ground on 3rd and 3. FG unit comes for a 28-yarder and it's... good.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2022
Colts 16-10, 4:55 remaining.
Short on the scramble:
October 30, 2022
Final drive:
Commanders trail 16-10, with 2:39 remaining. Ball at the 11.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2022
Can the Taylor Heinicke legend add another chapter??
1st down!:
No idea about the 3rd down play, but on 4th down, Heinicke just about manages to find a way to convert and keep the game alive pic.twitter.com/svPOkkl3dA— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Hometown kid:
THE HOMETOWN KID— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin with the absolute CLUTCH grab and the Commanders are on the 1yd line with 26 seconds left on the clock.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/rbIwIxjJIv
Watch this. This is important.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin's clutch catch came on an improvised route!
The play broke down and McLaurin, who was originally on a curl, saw Heinicke scambling and instantly made himself a deep option.
That is football IQ you can't teach.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/8QyF4ppEsw
Terry McLaurin. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qfSl3hKe6h— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke TD!:
QB sneak on the goal line. Heinicke gives the #Commanders the lead pic.twitter.com/KBIE1Kn58a— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
THE COMMANDERS TAKE THE LATE LEAD— FanSided (@FanSided) October 30, 2022
: @NFL pic.twitter.com/u89TsXrpWc
Michael Pittman drop:
Huge drop by Pittman. Huge gang tackle by #Commanders D with BSJ and Fuller + someone else.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 30, 2022
