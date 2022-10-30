The Washington Commanders have a 7-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts at halftime

1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Terry McLaurin called tails and won the toss for the Commanders. Colts receive to start.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Defensive alignment:
Washington opens in a 5-1 front; Jamin Davis the only true LB. Kam Curl up— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Under pressure:
Third down for the Colts, tried to leak the RB out to the flat behing the TE in the slot, but Bobby McCain makes an excellent read, works around the pick and takes it away pic.twitter.com/a0sMrUwTJ8— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Sam Ehlinger scrambles, runs into Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams. Never ideal.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
3 and out:
Ehlinger's first drive as a starter is a three-and-out. Saw a lot of what people expected. A run by Jonathan Taylor and Ehlinger using his elusiveness to avoid a sack.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Also Commanders using their cinco package (5 D-Linemen) I would expect that a decent bit today
Armani Rogers:
Armani Rodgers starting at TE for Washington.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Antonio Gibson starts, gets a 16-yard reception on the Commanders' first play.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson got the start for thr first time since Brian Robinson's return. Got all three touches by a RB in the opening drive. Ran hard too. 21 combined yards. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 30, 2022
3rd down sack:
Taylor Heinicke is sacked on third-and-5. Buckner sheds his way off Norwell and gets to the quarterback.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 30, 2022
Bobby McCain:
Bobby McCain off to a quick start playing aggressive and physical on first two #Colts series.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 30, 2022
David Mayo:
David Mayo sinks right into the throwing window on 3rd down, can't quite hold on for an INT but does break it up to get the #Commanders andother 3rd down stop pic.twitter.com/09s607eeHK— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
3rd down defense:
Dating back to the Bears game, the Commanders have held opponents to 1-of-12 on third downs in the first half— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Logan Thomas vs Yannick Ngakoue:
Logan Thomas and Yannick Ngakoue were physical with each other well after the whistle on a recent snap. Ngakoue was the one who was in on the play that tore Logan's ACL last year— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 30, 2022
John Bates:
That was a tremendous block by John Bates. Allows Robinson the running room to get the first down— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Trai Turner:
Trai turner a nice job there, off DL and stops LB— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Nice job by Brian Robinson finding a path to the chains on 3rd and short for the conversion pic.twitter.com/UW5qnho1Ig— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Scott Turner gets wild with Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin in the back field, but Indianapolis sniffs out the swing pass to McLaurin right away for a loss of 7.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Taylor Heinicke is 3/4 passing but all three of his completions have gone to RBs out of the backfield. He's twice been inaccurate in throws behind the line, once too low to Gibby and once behind McLaurin.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 30, 2022
Still settling in on the road. #Commanders
Sam Ehlinger:
Ehlinger does a nice job stepping up in the pocket to avoid pressure before finding a shallow cross for a conversion pic.twitter.com/HkA9EG4TWC— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Jonathan Taylor:
3rd and short, Colts run an inside zone from the gun with the TE sifting to the back side. Toohill has to slide to account for the TE, but that creates a gap inside that Washington fails to fill. Taylor hits the hole for a big gain pic.twitter.com/V23o5cbbiK— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Jonathan Taylor had his ankle re-taped during the break.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Daron Payne:
.@94yne with the SACK@Acronis | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mO0YW8C0gV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
2nd Quarter
Field goal:
Colts hit a 46-yarder. 3-0. Weird looking angle in real time.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 30, 2022
Dan Snyder sighting:
Snyder's there.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
And the Irsay comments got full-screen, dedicated segment attention. pic.twitter.com/RksXVoTSiD
Terry McLaurin!:
Terry McLaurin.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Too fast!
Too agile!
Too dangerous!@TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/r0G5XjjSLx
One of Scott Turner's favorite 4 verts variations here. Goes empty with McLaurin in the slot, McLaurin runs a juke route and picks up a huge gain after the catch while the other DBs are turned the other way pic.twitter.com/J1MUp4RNoy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson TD:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson walks it in, after catching the wide open pass from Heinicke.
7-3 Washington lead.#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/vz72AVEeWq
Taylor Heinicke:
Okay, Taylor‼️ pic.twitter.com/jeHQIf98Ny— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke had a 0.O passer rating in the first half of last week's win over the Packers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Heinicke currently has a perfect 153.8 passer rating.
Jonathan Taylor:
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is questionable to return with an ankle injury.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Defensive line:
This is the most, by far, that Washington has used the 5 DL front. Result of facing a heavy run team and with Cole Holcomb sidelined.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
This was a really nice rep by Benjamin St-Juste #Commanders pic.twitter.com/5gZyVTcQ5C— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Nice ball by Heinicke on a deep over to Curtis Samuel. pic.twitter.com/uMPZzRc1QT— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Heinicke scramble:
https://t.co/Yp0FIKCzqx pic.twitter.com/aYFKAt45c2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2022
Jonathan Taylor’s back in:
Jonathan Taylor is back in for this drive.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 30, 2022
Colts Jet sweep:
Washington has had some struggles this year with those jet sweeps. Colts clearly saw that and hit them with a big gain here pic.twitter.com/udcpaYiCFu— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Facemask penalty:
First flag of the game comes under 4 mins in second half. That's good. But not good for Commanders, personal foul on Smith-Williams— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 30, 2022
Jonathan Allen sack:
Jon Allen has blown up a few runs with this move this season. Swims inside the LG and penetrates into the backfield for the tackle pic.twitter.com/2bf665J4nU— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Fumble!:
We'll take that— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2022
#WASvsIND FOX pic.twitter.com/CASz9rFeEE
Casey pokes the ball out just as Jon Allen is about to sack Ehlinger. #Commanders fall on the ball and recover. Much needed turnover after a long drive pic.twitter.com/8jTX4psNOV— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022
Washington has four turnovers in the past three games. The team had one in its first five games— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 30, 2022
Just short?:
Upon review, the officials deemed Heinicke down before 1st down marker.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 30, 2022
Gee I dunno folks... he looked well past it to me. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QqAUQawQuM
End of half kneeldown:
Colts booing the decision not to try for anything, but they are at their own 14 with a QB in his first start and :25 seconds left. not worth risking. This is clearly a field position/defensive game.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2022
