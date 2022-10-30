Sunday Morning Football in London: Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The Denver Broncos are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in the third game of the NFL International Series for the 2022-23 season. The first two games were played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This is the last London game, but we’ll be getting two more games in two different countries to finish out the series. In two weeks the Seattle Seahawks will be playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. The following week the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico for the first international Monday Football game in NFL history.

Back to this morning’s game between two 2-5 AFC teams who are more likely to play for a high draft position than the playoffs this year. The Broncos traded the farm to get QB Russell Wilson, and that has been a disaster under new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson was dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, but is slated to start today. The Jaguars also have a new coach after hiring former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson. Washington defeated them in Week 1 before going on a 4 game losing streak. Jacksonville showed some potential, but that hasn’t been resulting in many wins.

Who: Denver Broncos (2-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Where: Wembley Stadium | London

When: October 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN+

Steve Levy (play-by-play)

Dan Orlovsky (analyst)

Louis Riddick (analyst)

Laura Rutledge (sideline reporting)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Jaguars -2 1/2, 40 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Jaguars 24 - Broncos 20

SB Nation Blogs: Mile High Report | Big Cat Country

