What are the odds? Washington opens as home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders were 3-4 coming into Week 8, and were 4 1/2-point home underdogs against the Colts. That line dropped to 3 by gametime, but Washington easily covered that spread. They defeated Indianapolis and improved to 3-4 for the season. Washington has won their last three games, and would improve to 5-4 with a win in Week 9.

Washington is hosting the Minnesota Vikings and they start the week as home underdogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening line at +3 for Washington, and a 44 1/2 points O/U.

The Vikings come into Week 9 with a 6-1 record and they have won their last 5 in a row. Kirk Cousins is coming back to town with a team on top of it's division. Ron Rivera was not happy with the team after tonight's win, and knows they will need to play better to beat better teams

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -150, Commanders +130