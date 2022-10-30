NFL Week 8: Sunday Night Football Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills

Week 8 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers is on a three-game losing streak, last losing to the Washington Commanders last week at FedEx Field 23-21. Green Bay desperately needs a win to keep their season alive, but they have a bad matchup this week in Buffalo against the Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills are 5-1 this season, and they are keeping their preseason AFC Super Bowl favorite status alive and well.

Who: Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

When: October 30, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Dolphins -10 1/2, 47 O/U

Prediction: Bills 38 - Packers 20

