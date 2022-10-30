NFL Week 8: Early games open thread

The majority of Week 8's games are being played at 1pm today, but we’ll have to wait until the afternoon games for the Washington Commanders vs the Indianapolis Colts. The New York Giants also have a late afternoon game and will be visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles and Cowboys both play at 1pm today, so there’s plenty to root against there. Philadelphia hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Dallas hosts the Chicago Bears.
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm
New England Patriots @ New York Jets, 1 pm
Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints, 1 pm
Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions, 1 pm
FOX
Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm
Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm
