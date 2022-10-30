NFL 2022 Week 8: Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 4 1/2-point road favorites against the Indianapolis Colts. That line dropped to 3 after the Colts announced the Matt Ryan had been benched and replaced by second-year QB Sam Ehlinger. The O/U also dropped, going from 43 to 39 1/2.
Washington opened the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but dropped the next 4 in a row. Wins over the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have them sitting at 3-4 in a very weak NFC. The NFC East is the best division in the conference and Washington is sitting at the bottom. A win today gets them to 4-4, and it keeps their slim playoff hopes from a few weeks ago somehow alive.
Matchup: Washington Commanders (3-4) @ Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 30 | 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN
TELEVISION: FOX
Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-play)
Robert Smith (analyst)
Jen Hale (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO:
Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 384, Internet 831
Indianapolis: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 813
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +3, O/U 39 1/2
Prediction: Washington 24 - Indianapolis 15
