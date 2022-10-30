Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Four players were ruled out[(CB William Jackson III(back), LB Cole Holcomb(ankle), WR Jahan Dotson(hamstring), TE Cole Turner (concussion)]. They also listed 3 players as questionable [WR Dyami Brown(groin), TE Logan Thomas(calf), RG Saahdiq Charles (illness)].

Thomas is active today as Adam Schefter reported last night. He's missed the last three weeks with a calf injury. John Bates will also be active along with rookie Amari Rogers. Washington elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan. They were already thin at WR Dotson inactive and Brown questionable(and now inactive). Alex Armah gives them depth at TE and a FB option if Scott Turner ever decides to use one. RB Jonathan Williams is also inactive today.

Sam Cosmi was active last week with a club on his surgically-repaired hand. He was wearing a brace on the hand during pre-game warmups(the club went back on for the game). Cornelius Lucas will remain the starter at RT with Cosmi as a reserve. Saahdiq Charles is active, but Trai Turner will start at RG. Charles was was dealing with a flu-like illness during the week that reportedly caused him to lose some weight. Rookie G/T Chris Paul goes back to the inactive list with Sam Cosmi active.

With LB Cole Holcomb out, Washington will have a mix of players filling in for him. Expect Jamin Davis to get some playing time at Mike, along with Jon Bostic and David Mayo being rotated in as needed. Mayo is listed as the starter in place of Holcomb. John Keim reports that S Kam Curl will also gets some looks at LB/Buffalo Nickel.

Washington Inactives

