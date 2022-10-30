All aTwitter: 30 October 2022 - game day - Week 8 @ Colts

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington has elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan off the practice squad.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2022
#Commanders TE Logan Thomas, listed as questionable with a calf injury, is expected to play today, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022
Game status for Sunday— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
Out: WR Jahan Dotson, LB Cole Holcomb, CB William Jackson III and TE Cole Turner
Questionable: WR Dyami Brown, OG Saahdiq Charles and TE Logan Thomas.
Roof/Window CLOSED tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/nqjo6RCC1U— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 29, 2022
What a homecoming tomorrow will be for @TheTerry_25— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022
'
⏰ 7:30pm
NBC4 pic.twitter.com/oPoHPOXayO
Wheels up to Indy @Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LPVQWckxzD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022
Washington Commanders defensive back Kam Curl is currently the highest rated safety in the NFL with a 84.5 Pro Football Focus grade pic.twitter.com/dJdixiKPfj— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) October 29, 2022
What a first down this was— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022
:
⏰ 7pm
NBC4 pic.twitter.com/YckRryjuOs
If the team could only have 1 statue who should it be? #HTTC— Heinicke 4 the Win!! (@DEERSnBEERS) October 29, 2022
Joe Gibbs is the only statue that should be created first to honor this team. He wasn’t one player, he was THE coach that kept ALL the players together through the strike year, Taylor’s death and building relationships with the players. He was the players coach! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YgaM1ltNxG— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) October 30, 2022
Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Colts owner Jim Irsay have not had any contact since Irsay made pointed comments about Snyder at the league meetings earlier this month, per source. They will be in the same stadium today.https://t.co/iU02gVUrkq— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking publicly about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The Commanders have publicly accused Irsay of violating the NFL's Constitution by doing so. https://t.co/VOY7FNU6n6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2022
Tomorrow at Indy is going to be unreal. Lots of #SellTheTeam and #BoycottSnyder https://t.co/5clUj8IKJ2— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 29, 2022
Spotted at a Commanders fan rally… pic.twitter.com/ZPV3TAUt1z— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 29, 2022
When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022
#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill remains ill and missed today’s walkthrough, putting rookie Malik Willis in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022
Tannehill also is dealing with an ankle sprain. Willis got all the starter reps in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/nWImm6bnEh
Malik Willis slid to the #Titans at No. 86 overall in April’s draft. But there were a lot of NFL scouts and coaches intrigued by his raw skills and upside.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022
With Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) ailing, Willis gets his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans. pic.twitter.com/FmwPTxQ49O
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been ruled out for tomorrow, and the Steelers don't have another kicker on their roster or practice squad. https://t.co/Otjoj2KSdx— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2022
#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was a full participant on Friday, has advanced through the concussion protocol, source said. He has been cleared and will play.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022
NFL does not fine Mac Jones for kick to the groin of Bears' Jaquan Brisker. https://t.co/QATxYuelh0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2022
Our @seniorbowl scout at today’s game, former Ravens LB Brad Jackson just texted: “I played against Boselli and played with Ogden but this dude Dawand Jones is the largest human I’ve ever seen”.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 29, 2022
Joes is 6’8 1/2” and has wingspan of someone 7’5”. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/7lmuzivLZk
Black @youngchase907 jersey is available and ready to ship.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) October 29, 2022
Just in time for the Blackout game.
Spread the word. #HTTC https://t.co/pw3aoPh7o9 pic.twitter.com/9Y1lryW6H2
We got 'em good pic.twitter.com/Ehl4PIz5rN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022
