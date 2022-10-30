All aTwitter: 30 October 2022 - game day - Week 8 @ Colts

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington has elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan off the practice squad. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 29, 2022

#Commanders TE Logan Thomas, listed as questionable with a calf injury, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

Game status for Sunday

Out: WR Jahan Dotson, LB Cole Holcomb, CB William Jackson III and TE Cole Turner



Questionable: WR Dyami Brown, OG Saahdiq Charles and TE Logan Thomas. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022

What a homecoming tomorrow will be for @TheTerry_25



'

⏰ 7:30pm

NBC4 pic.twitter.com/oPoHPOXayO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022

Washington Commanders defensive back Kam Curl is currently the highest rated safety in the NFL with a 84.5 Pro Football Focus grade pic.twitter.com/dJdixiKPfj — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) October 29, 2022

What a first down this was



:

⏰ 7pm

NBC4 pic.twitter.com/YckRryjuOs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022

If the team could only have 1 statue who should it be? #HTTC — Heinicke 4 the Win!! (@DEERSnBEERS) October 29, 2022

Joe Gibbs is the only statue that should be created first to honor this team. He wasn’t one player, he was THE coach that kept ALL the players together through the strike year, Taylor’s death and building relationships with the players. He was the players coach! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YgaM1ltNxG — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) October 30, 2022

Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Colts owner Jim Irsay have not had any contact since Irsay made pointed comments about Snyder at the league meetings earlier this month, per source. They will be in the same stadium today.https://t.co/iU02gVUrkq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking publicly about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The Commanders have publicly accused Irsay of violating the NFL's Constitution by doing so. https://t.co/VOY7FNU6n6 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2022

Tomorrow at Indy is going to be unreal. Lots of #SellTheTeam and #BoycottSnyder https://t.co/5clUj8IKJ2 — Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 29, 2022

Spotted at a Commanders fan rally… pic.twitter.com/ZPV3TAUt1z — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 29, 2022

When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill remains ill and missed today’s walkthrough, putting rookie Malik Willis in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans, per sources.



Tannehill also is dealing with an ankle sprain. Willis got all the starter reps in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/nWImm6bnEh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022

Malik Willis slid to the #Titans at No. 86 overall in April’s draft. But there were a lot of NFL scouts and coaches intrigued by his raw skills and upside.



With Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) ailing, Willis gets his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans. pic.twitter.com/FmwPTxQ49O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been ruled out for tomorrow, and the Steelers don't have another kicker on their roster or practice squad. https://t.co/Otjoj2KSdx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2022

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was a full participant on Friday, has advanced through the concussion protocol, source said. He has been cleared and will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

NFL does not fine Mac Jones for kick to the groin of Bears' Jaquan Brisker. https://t.co/QATxYuelh0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2022

Our @seniorbowl scout at today’s game, former Ravens LB Brad Jackson just texted: “I played against Boselli and played with Ogden but this dude Dawand Jones is the largest human I’ve ever seen”.



Joes is 6’8 1/2” and has wingspan of someone 7’5”. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/7lmuzivLZk — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 29, 2022

Black @youngchase907 jersey is available and ready to ship.



Just in time for the Blackout game.



Spread the word. #HTTC https://t.co/pw3aoPh7o9 pic.twitter.com/9Y1lryW6H2 — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) October 29, 2022

We got 'em good pic.twitter.com/Ehl4PIz5rN — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 29, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: