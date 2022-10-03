Washington Injury Update: Sam Cosmi injured his hand vs Cowboys, could miss time

Another week, another injury to Washington's offensive line. Ben Standing from the Athletic is reporting that RT Sam Cosmi suffered a hand injury in yesterday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It will be evaluated tomorrow, but Standing said there's concern he could miss multiple games.

If Cosmi does miss time, Washington will be missing 3 of it's Week 1 OL starters. Center Chase Roullier is dealing with a knee injury that could end his season. He was replaced by starting RG Wes Schweitzer who was just placed on IR two days ago after suffering a concussion. His replacement at RG, Trai Turner, was just pulled during the game and replaced by Saahdiq Charles. Head Coach Ron Rivera said he still wasn't right from a quad injury that sidelined him for months in training camp/preseason.

If Cosmi does miss time, the starting lineup from left to right will be Charles Leno, Andrew Norwell, Nick Martin, Saahdiq Charles, and Cornelius Lucas. Backup center Tyler Larsen will be activated from the Reserve/PUP list on Wednesday after tearing his Achilles late last season. He could overtake Martin for the starting center job, but that likely won't happen his first week back to practice.