Ron Rivera Presser: Brian Robinson cleared and returns to practice Wednesday; Jahan Dotson could miss time

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media the day after another embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He gave several injury updates, and confirmed several players will be returning to practice this week. Brian Robinson was shot in the glute and knee on August 28th, and has been recovering for over a month. He will return to practice on Wednesday, and if everything goes well he could be suited up for his first NFL game on Sunday. Rivera was optimistic about his chances, and his impact on the offense.

Backup center Tyler Larsen will also be activated on Wednesday, opening up the 21 day window to decide whether to activate or shut down the players for the season. Larsen tore his Achilles late last year, and is returning to a team that is on it’s third starting center who was a street free agent less than two weeks ago. Larsen will have to practice and be cleared by coaches to return, but this is much-needed depth and possibly a starter returning.

Chase Young will not be among the group of players who will be activated on Wednesday. Rivera said he is trending in the right direction, but he needs more time. Young had a more complicated ACL than Logan Thomas who has already returned from an early December ACL tear, but is still obviously not 100% back to form. Young had ACL reconstructive surgery compared to Thomas’s ACL repair surgery. It was reported yesterday that Young is targeting a midseason return to the field.

Rookie WR Jahan Dotson left yesterdays game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. Rivera said today that the injury could cause him to miss a week or two. Dotson seemed optimistic about it after the game. We will have to wait to see if he practices at all this week. Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans this week, then visits the Chicago Bears on a short week for Thursday Night Football.

