What are the odds? Washington opens as home underdogs against the Tennessee Titans

The Washington Commanders were 1-2 coming into Week 4, and were 3-point road underdogs against the Cowboys. The line held steady all week. Washington got blown out again, losing 25-10.

This week they're hosting the Tennessee Titans, and they are already underdogs. DraftKings has the opening line at +2.5 for Washington, and a 42.5 point O/U. This game was a pick 'em two days ago.

Washington's over/under is the same as it was last week. The offense's inability to score has kept this number low. Don't expect Washington to be favorites until they figure out the offense.

DraftKings odds:

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120