NFL 2022 Week 4: ‘Monday Night Football’ Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers picks

Week 4 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders lost their third game in a row yesterday and looked worse doing it. Washington went down to Dallas and could only score 10 points while giving up 25. They are now in last place in the division, and spiraling to the bottom of the league.

Tonight’s game is an NFC West matchup between the the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers starter again after Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury. He finished the game with a win two weeks ago, but lost to the Broncos last week. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl Champions and are looking for a return trip to the big game in February.

Who: Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

When: October 3, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: 49ers -2, 42 O/U

Prediction: Rams 23 - 49ers 17

SB Nation Blogs: Turf Show Times | Niners Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: