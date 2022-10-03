All aTwitter: 3 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
That's a wrap. Issues running deep here. Organizational failure.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022
The Commanders have opened as 2.5 point home underdogs against the Titans next Sunday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
The Commanders have a terrific skill group and it doesn't even matter right now because they can't protect and get the ball out to their weapons.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2022
Really a shame.
Commanders' offense can barely do anything today, and when they get into poor down-and-distance situations, that becomes BARELY. A $28 million QB, two rich WRs, a first-round WR and other good pieces look like a high school unit thanks to ghastly protection and sketchy QB play— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 2, 2022
FLASH GRADES
QB: F
RB: B+
WR: B
TE: C
OL: D
DL: A
LB: C-
DB: F
ST: C-
COACHING: D
Benching Wentz has to be on the table at this point, right?— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 2, 2022
It should be, but how does Rivera handle that? Admit he wasted 3 draft picks? That everything he said for 6 months was complete nonsense? The answer to both questions is "yes," but how often do coaches do that a month into the season? I think he brazens it out & fails some more.— Thomas Threlkeld (@ThomasThrelkeld) October 2, 2022
Friends and rivals for 24 years— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022
Ready for Chapter 1 of Cowboys vs. Commanders#WASvsDAL | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BllcPeiHKn
Sigh.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Look, I get this is dumb, and it's really minor in the scheme of things.
But our owner actually wore blue and white to a game against our fiercest rivals in their home stadium.
C'mon, man. pic.twitter.com/OUseN0KEdf
Find someone who looks at you the way Dan Snyder looks at Jerry Jones. pic.twitter.com/L1GUm25U7P— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) October 2, 2022
Dan Snyder Does Not Care About Winning https://t.co/wPc3l8CNWN pic.twitter.com/ogUHMdvxtO— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2022
Caption this pic.twitter.com/F3jrSeAuTk— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 3, 2022
"Good luck in your future endeavors."— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 3, 2022
Reply: "You, too."— Roy (@ARoyToy) October 3, 2022
The only way any fans are showing up to FedEx next week after these last 3 performances is if Brian Robinson gets cleared to play and ppl show up to cheer him on#HTTC— Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) October 3, 2022
We gonn shake back Washington. #HTTC— Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) October 2, 2022
OT Sam Cosmi said: "The ship hasn't sunk." Players maintain the issues are fixable; haven't lost confidence....— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022
Re-watching the game. Man, Jon Allen was excellent today. Just so good.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
8 tackles, sack, 4 TFLs, 1 QB hit, 1 batted pass.
#Commanders have allowed only 135 rushing yards on 58 attempts over last 2 weeks. Sensational job (2.3 yds per carry), and that's despite losing their 3rd and 4th DTs - Phidarian Mathis and Daniel Wise - to injury.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
They've had 99 problems but run stuffing hasn't been one.
Fuller isn't a press-man corner, this is why they took him out of the slot last year. He needs to play off and with vision. Putting him back in this position is not playing to his strengths pic.twitter.com/zatEhZMe3b— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
Jon Allen on 10 Commanders penalties - “If I’m being honest, they felt very one sided. But that’s not the reason we lost.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 2, 2022
Just rewatched the condensed version of the game before dinner cuz I #grind. Commanders' first three drives all started well — but a false start, holding and intentional grounding respectively halted each one. Players felt like they made it too easy on Dallas with mistakes. Yup— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
A huge part of avoiding 3rd and long is being efficient on 2nd down. Wentz turns down two open guy for gains, could've had 3rd and a few. Sails a tougher throw. pic.twitter.com/qbvDM9xKA2— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
Not saying QB rating is the best metric, but Carson Wentz’s QB rating has declined each week:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 3, 2022
Week 1 - 101.0
Week 2 - 99.6
Week 3 - 71.0
Week 4 - 56.6 https://t.co/EbQK2pRHvY
Wentz INT kills any slim chance Washington had of getting back into the game. Trying to hit Samuel over the middle, but DB was watching him the whole way, undercuts the route and intercepts it easily. pic.twitter.com/WyCtSUFinH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
@kevinsheehanDC @Russellmania621 PLEEEEEEASE address this tomorrow. This explains EVERYTHING. Fire everyone man! pic.twitter.com/ibO3ISnaLf— WorldwidePP (@sk8boardPP) October 2, 2022
Coming from a former Washington QB, Jason Campbell says Carson Wentz "does not look comfortable at all." pic.twitter.com/xVG1PtFiyI— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 2, 2022
Cooper Rush fit the ball into a tiny window here. No margin for error. Coverage was tight. Errr something. pic.twitter.com/qyRnvdfYP2— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2022
William Jackson thought he'd have safety help on the Lamb TD. "Yeah, they did a great job with creating a 2x2 to where they take the safety from right there. ... I just have to play that better. ... You can't (assume). I think I had time to look over (at the safety)."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022
Lord Jesus help me— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 2, 2022
What the heck we doing? pic.twitter.com/GLdkcyUNFo
Washington is a TERRIBLY coached football team…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 2, 2022
That’s all!
What kind of cut block was that from Cosmi on Micah Parsons? https://t.co/gFKhH0Shgk— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 3, 2022
Ayoooooo best caption wins— Tyler (@WFTeamer) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/TrkPKdHloo
I feel like the longer Ron and the Marty crew stick around, the further the gap will get between this organization and Dallas/Philly. And it’s already pretty significant.— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 3, 2022
Ron on the switch at RG for Washington: "Trai isn't quite where he needs to be yet. So the decision was to go with Saahdiq"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Matt Ryan is 1-for-6 with a fumble. Lowest possible passer rating 39.6. Bright side: Can only get better.— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 2, 2022
How is this not running into the kicker? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UY5mNUobrh— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 2, 2022
What a throw by 1️⃣1️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022
What a catch by 1️⃣
#WASvsDAL FOX pic.twitter.com/yJlckJ2sa8
October 3, 2022
I love football. pic.twitter.com/4gYWydcQh7— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2022
SEA 48 - 45 DET— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 2, 2022
Final
That's Scorigami!! It's the 1073rd unique final score in NFL history.
I may have to stop doubting this guy pic.twitter.com/1smdfWS0bk— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) October 2, 2022
This photo ... pic.twitter.com/eNazIjGp2D— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 3, 2022
Me already checking 2023 mock drafts for linebackers, safeties, o linemen, and corners in October. pic.twitter.com/r9qKMqFUNT— Steve (@DC_STEVE) October 2, 2022
