Washington Injury Update: TE Logan Thomas expected to play vs Colts

The Washington Commanders listed TE Logan Thomas as questionable for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He has missed the last three games while dealing with a calf injury, but is expected to return to the field per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thomas will join John Bates and rookie Amari Rogers, but we don't know how much work he will be getting in his first game back in almost a month. Washington ruled out rookie Cole Turner(concussion), but elevated FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad to give them another depth option

Thomas tore his ACL in early December last year against the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't play during the preseason, and was pushing for a Week 1 return to the field. Thomas started the first 4 games of the season before getting sidelined again by the calf injury. He has 13 receptions for 106 yards and a TD this season.