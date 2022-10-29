Washington Roster Moves: FB/TE and WR elevated from the practice squad as team deals with injuries

The Washington Commanders ruled out 4 players for tomorrow’s away game against the Indianapolis Colts yesterday. They also listed 3 players as questionable(Dyami Brown, Saahdiq Charles, Logan Thomas), and two players were elevated from the practice squad today.

Jahan Dotson has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and was ruled out again this week. He tweaked his hamstring last week. Dyami Brown was inactive last week, and is questionable this week with a groin injury. Kyric McGowan was elevated from the practice squad last week will be available for special teams and depth if Brown can’t go. McGowan had one snap on offense and 12 on special teams vs the Packers.

Washington will be missing rookie TE Cole Turner after he suffered a concussion trying to bring in a high pass and landing hard on the back of his head. Logan Thomas has been limited in practice all week with a quad injury, and has been wearing a knee brace during practice. He missed last week, and could be in doubt again with the elevation of FB/TE Alex Armah for the second week in a row. Washington will have John Bates and rookie Armani Rogers available at TE, while Armah will be depth again. He played 3 snaps on offense and 7 on special teams vs the Packers.