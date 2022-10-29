All aTwitter: 29 November 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Cole Holcomb is OUT for Sunday (same with Jahan and Cole Turner, which aren't too surprising). Saahdiq Charles and Logan Thomas are questionable. Jonathan Allen will play and has no injury designation as of now— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Teams are calling the #Commanders about trading for RB Antonio Gibson, sources tell @theScore.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2022
My sense however, is that Washington prefers to keep Gibson, who’s formed a formidable 1-2 punch with rookie Brian Robinson Jr. The pair combined for 132 yards in the #Packers’ upset.
Usually, Ron comes in, strolls over to the press conference table and sits down. Today, as soon as he walked in, he made an announcement about having nothing to do with the rumors. He'll be telling AG as much later today https://t.co/MGiumKwMis— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Rivera said of the trade deadline: "We're not looking to move anybody. If there's something outlandish you've got to listen but we have no intention of moving anyone."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
My note: William Jackson III will be the one to watch. But not sure what's going to happen there.
Rivera said right now they're leaning towards starting Trai Turner at RG because Saahdiq Charles is still recovering from his illness. Depends how Charles feels Saturday— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
The Commanders plan to have a "mixture" at MIKE linebacker with Cole Holcomb out, Rivera said. That includes David Mayo, Jon Bostic and Jamin Davis.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 28, 2022
*opens Twitter:— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) October 28, 2022
“Jon Bostic and Trai Turner will be playing on Sunday.”
*closes Twitter.
An explanation from @BenStandig here, on why I’m nervous about Cole Holcomb missing the Colts game. https://t.co/vMNKnXVY52 pic.twitter.com/klE0T0Ct54— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) October 28, 2022
Two TFL for @jamindavis25 in #NFL Week 7.@Commanders at Colts @ 4:25 Sunday on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/5I40T05ZLj— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 27, 2022
Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 28, 2022
Our guy @EfeObadaUK mic'd up! #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/7LgCfzd9s5
After every W Taylor makes a special purchase— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2022
Also @Tress_Way is such a dad
Patients and staff at the GW Cancer Center received quite the treat when @JahanDotson, the rookie wide receiver for everyone’s favorite football team, stopped by for a visit. We’d like to thank the gridiron standout for stopping by and lifting everyone’s spirits. pic.twitter.com/dNamlhuU70— GWHospital (@GWHospital) October 28, 2022
Tom Brady makes it official: His marriage to Gisele is over … pic.twitter.com/M0x1yXaFFt— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 28, 2022
Statement from Gisele: pic.twitter.com/22eCXZLSl0— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2022
Just going to let this sit here … You make the call. Wow pic.twitter.com/vA31zfotDj— Kevin Minnick (@kminnicksports) October 28, 2022
