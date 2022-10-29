College Football Week 9 open thread

Week 9 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 7 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

Florida Gators (4-3) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -23, O/U 56 1/2

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) @ #13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -15, O/U 60 1/2

#19 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) @ #3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Tennessee -11 1/2, O/U 62

Michigan State Spartans (3-4) @ #4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -22, O/U 55

#7 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) @ West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: TCU -7, O/U 69

#8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) @ California Golden Bears (3-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -17, O/U 56 1/2

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1) @ #22 Kansas State Wildcats (5-2), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Kansas State -1 1/2, O/U 56

#10 USC Trojans (6-1) @ Arizona Wildcats (3-4), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: USC -14 1/2, O/U 75

#10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) @ Louisville Cardinals (4-3), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -3, O/U 65 1/2

Stanford Cardinal (3-4) @ #12 UCLA Bruins (6-1), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: UCLA -16 1/2, O/U 64 1/2

#15 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) @ Texas A&M Aggies (3-4), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -3, O/U 55 1/2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) @ #16 Syracuse Orange (6-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Syracuse -1, O/U 48

#17 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) @ Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Illinois -7 1/5, O/U 50

#20 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1) @ UCF Knights (5-2), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: UCF -1 1/2, O/U 56

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) @ #21 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: UNC -3, O/U 65 1/2

Missouri Tigers (3-4) @ #25 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: South Carolina -3 1/2, O/U 45 1/2

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL Draftniks twitter feed: