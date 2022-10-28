Ron Rivera and Nate Kaczor speak to the media

Ron Rivera
Antonio Gibson
Ron Rivera said they're not trading Antonio Gibson. Not sure where that rumor started, but it's the first thing he said when he came into the press room. Was Adamant.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
Ron Rivera is very unhappy with the Antonio Gibson trade rumors. "The running backs room is in a very good place." Tells us Washington will not be doing anything with AG ahead of next Tuesday's deadline— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Ron Rivera walks into the media room and begins unprompted: "We have no intention" about trading Antonio Gibson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 28, 2022
Says that report linking Gibson to trade rumors "bums me out."
Ron Rivera said he'll talk to Antonio Gibson directly about the rumors of them taking trade calls. "I don't know why people throw stuff up against the wall."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 28, 2022
Trai Turner/Saahdiq Charles”:
Ron Rivera said they're leaning toward going with Trai Turner at right guard on Sunday. Saahdiq Charles is questionable. Lost some weight because of his illness and they'll have to see where he's at tomorrow.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 28, 2022
If Saahdiq can't go, the Commanders are "leaning toward" playing Trai Turner at right guard. Turner is looking more like himself, per Ron Rivera. Charles' illness is along the lines of flu/bronchitis and apparently it got Charles pretty good https://t.co/wKjPxFurLk— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Jamin Davis:
Rivera said it’ll be a mix at LB to replace Holcomb this week. Mayo and Bostic will be more involved, and Davis will be asked to do a little bit more— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 28, 2022
Sam Cosmi:
Sam Cosmi is still viewed as an "emergency" type option for the offensive line. His hand is fully clubbed as of now, which Ron hopes will change next week. Could revisit the situation then. In the meantime, Cornelius Lucas will remain at right tackle— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera has had to remind Chase Young "more is not better" at times during Young's rehab. Ron says that Chase has been dying to get back on the field — which he's on track to do next Wednesday— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Trade deadline:
Rivera said of the trade deadline: "We're not looking to move anybody. If there's something outlandish you've got to listen but we have no intention of moving anyone."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
My note: William Jackson III will be the one to watch. But not sure what's going to happen there.
Nate Kaczor
Christian Holmes:
Nate Kaczor with a great answer on Christian Holmes’ development on special teams pic.twitter.com/ekdrqFwT35— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 28, 2022
Special teams coach Nate Kaczor just explained that this Week 2 mistake was an important learning moment for Christian Holmes. Holmes has emerged as a really good gunner for the Commanders in recent games https://t.co/WWCDKoDNgc— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Muffed punt recoveries:
The punt coverage unit recovering two muffed punts in the past two games has sparked the entire special teams room, according to Nate Kaczor. Guys now see that it's possible to change a game and want to do it themselves, too— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 28, 2022
Player Updates
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz doing some work. (This is what Heinicke does too; stems from their offseason QB work). pic.twitter.com/fZp8brNKZP— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
Saahdiq Charles
Saahdiq Charles (illness) is back on the field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 28, 2022
Cole Holcomb
Don’t see LB Cole Holcomb at Commanders practice. He’s dealing with a foot sprain and hasn’t been out here all week.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 28, 2022
Injured players
WR Jahan Dotson is not at practice either. Ron Rivera already ruled him out for Sunday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 28, 2022
Cole Turner is on the stationary bike.
William Jackson is not out here.
Saahdiq Charles and Jonathan Allen are here.
T Sam Cosmi is working but still has the big club on his left hand. TE Logan Thomas working. Getting reps in red zone drill; good sign.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2022
