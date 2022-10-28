Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Friday Injury Report: LB depth will be tested on Sunday

The Washington Commanders practiced today, and also released their final injury report for Sunday’s away game against the Indianapolis Colts. Four players have been ruled out. Rivera told the media yesterday that rookie WR Jahan Dotson would miss his fourth game in a row due to a hamstring injury he reaggravated last week during practice.

Washington also ruled out LB Cole Holcomb who is dealing with a foot sprain. Rivera said Jamin Davis would be in the mix, along with David Mayo and Jon Bostic, for the Mike LB position. RG Saahdiq Charles has been sick most of the week, and could be replaced by Trai Turner if he’s not looking good on game day.

OUT

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie will now miss his fourth straight game. He tweaked his hammy last Thursday and is still dealing with tightness.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request.

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a foot injury and will miss his first game of the season.

TE Cole Turner - The rookie TE is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game on Sunday and missed another practice. He’ll miss Sunday’s game.

Limited

WR Dyami Brown - Missed last week and is questionable with a groin injury

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He was limited this week and practicing with a brace on his knee.

G Saahdiq Charles - Charles dealt with a flu/bronchitis-like illness this week and also lost weight. He’s a gametime decision.