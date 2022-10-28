All aTwitter: 28 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#Commanders coach Ron Rivera tells reporters that pass-rusher Chase Young will open his 21-day window next week. A long road back, but he’s on his way.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2022
Ron Rivera said he's not anticipating Jahan Dotson will be available Sunday. "He's still tight."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 27, 2022
Ron Rivera on if William Jackson will be back on the field for Washington at some point:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 27, 2022
"Um (sigh). It's a little too early to tell. ... We're going to focus on the guys who are on the field"
Scott Turner acknowledges that there's "been a little bit of frustration" from Terry McLaurin this year. "Terry's a prideful guy."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 27, 2022
On Sunday, fortunately, McLaurin broke out a bit. "He knows what he's capable of... He got an opportunity to show it and I'm happy for him"
Rivera said that with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, the role, and opportunities, for J.D. McKissic will be 'dictated by how successful we are running the ball.'— John Keim (@john_keim) October 27, 2022
I see a lot of people concerned about Ehlinger because we're us— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 27, 2022
Fair enough and I feel that way.somewhat myself but can someone tell me the last rookie QB to feast on us. I honestly can't remember#HTTC
Blaine Gabbert in 2018 is the one I can think of— Commander Megatron (@CmdrMegatron) October 27, 2022
Just rewatching the game and it’s just amazing how Taylor Heinicke has the entire team backing him. Just so different with Wentz. Everyone elevates their game. Look at the end of this clip when the defense comes over to celebrates with him. I love it. @Commanders #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nEe00xbIaN— D-wight One (@DwightWilkins81) October 27, 2022
Scott Turner on Taylor Heinicke's eyes closed pass, I think they caught him mid-blink. He threw it to the right spot so whatever. I mean it worked out, he got to his drop, hitched and threw. Kenny Clark was about an inch from his face so I think that's just natural human reaction pic.twitter.com/2nEhxgJG5e— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) October 27, 2022
Just for clarification, if Baltimore beats TB, Washington would be sitting in the 7th seed spot correct?— Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) October 27, 2022
No. The Rams would still be the 7 seed at 3-3#Commanders would be one of 6 teams sitting at 3-4 in the NFC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 28, 2022
Based on current tie-breakers Washington would be at #10
Tom was bad.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 28, 2022
Devin was unplayable.
Defense was gassed and confused.
Offense was begging for playmakers.
Vets are failing, young guys aren’t ready.
That’s where Tampa is at 3-5. If there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, hard to imagine they’ll reach it anytime soon.
Who wants to tell her... https://t.co/wEomlt09Me— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 28, 2022
Commanders lawyer tells #PFTPM that the restrictions on owner Daniel Snyder ended on November 1, 2021; nine days ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell said there has been no change to Snyder's status. https://t.co/jv1N9xAhIr— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 28, 2022
Here’s the luxurious club level seats at FedEx last week. Also puke filled sinks in the bathroom and a few inches of piss in the bathrooms but couldn’t stomach taking pics of that. pic.twitter.com/47pObXk23O— Jay Mulieri (@AllDay4Jay) October 27, 2022
The situation here has spawned the most unique subset of fans in sports history. What you've endured is unfathomable. Unprecedented. Yet here you are willing to sacrifice your fandom to rid yourself of this owner's throes. Your strength is legendary. Your loyalty unparallelled.— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) October 28, 2022
The #Giants now have 9 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and are likely to get two more via the compensatory formula, per OverTheCap.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2022
New regime has them at 6-1 in a year many thought would be a rebuild year, and they still have an eye out to the future with draft capital piling up. pic.twitter.com/fIMYiikAJL
From the sources I spoke with about Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury, the reason the timeline is so up in the air regarding his return is that the team hopes because of his physical makeup, Ja'Marr's hip will heal faster than the average person.— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 27, 2022
New: Matt Ryan was at Thursday's practice alongside HC Frank Reich helping the Colts QBs @WISH_TV @jasont0420 pic.twitter.com/qNkL5fMAdF— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 27, 2022
Took the temperature inside the Colts' locker room Wednesday. While they love Sam Ehlinger, it was obvious: some players were stunned, others gutted that Matt Ryan had been benched.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 27, 2022
Six QBs in five years? A look at the road here and the toll its taken:https://t.co/JDpJYJDBC6
A new report indicates that Gisele Bundchen has given Tom Brady an ultimatum. https://t.co/iJaWjLXqUj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 27, 2022
Tom Brady is two games under .500 for the first time in his 23-year NFL career. pic.twitter.com/2GauVCXONk— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2022
George Paton expressing full confidence in Nathaniel Hackett. Says the criticism he’s facing is unprecedented, largely because of all the primetime games. pic.twitter.com/e4lMGhun4b— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 27, 2022
.@gkittle46 is hilarious pic.twitter.com/Y9VRaaj4LZ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2022
A tattoo artist tattoos 70 people just to recreate the famous KOKO THE CLOWN animated scene from BETTY BOOP. pic.twitter.com/AUAryaPSIA— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) October 27, 2022
