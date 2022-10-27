Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Thursday Injury Report: Jahan Dotson will miss another game

The Washington Commanders practiced today, and Ron Rivera was back from California after visiting his ailing mother. Jonathan Allen wasn’t at practice, and initial reports said he was nicked up during yesterday’s practice, but Rivera said it was a rest day for the veteran DT. Rivera basically ruled out rookie WR Jahan Dotson due to tightness in the hamstring the he aggravated last week. He also moved the start date for Chase Young’s return to practice from yesterday to next Wednesday.

Commanders injury report, 10/27:



DNP

Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

Cole Holcomb (foot)

Jon Allen (NIR-rest)

Saahdiq Charles (illness)

William Jackson III (back)

Cole Turner (concussion)



LIMITED

Logan Thomas (calf)

Dyami Brown (knee)

Jonathan Williams (knee) — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 27, 2022

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He tweaked his hammy on Thursday and Rivera does not expect him to play on Sunday. The hamstring is still tight.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request and Ron Rivera was not giving him much time in today’s presser.

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report yesterday with a foot injury and didn’t practice again today

TE Cole Turner - The rookie TE is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game on Sunday and missed another practice. It looks like he’ll be missing Sunday’s game.

G Saahdiq Charles - Washington’s newest RG missed practice again due to a non-COVID-related illness

DT Jonathan Allen - Rest day for the veteran DT

Limited

WR Dyami Brown - Missed last week and was limited again today with a groin injury

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He was limited this week and practicing with a brace on his knee.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee three weeks ago, and was a limited participant again today.