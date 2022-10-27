NFL Trade Deadline News & Rumors: Eagles add a DE, Giants trade a WR bust; William Jackson to the Cowboys?

The NFL’s November 1st trade deadline is fast approaching and teams are making moves around the league as they either look to move players, or add a piece at a discount. The biggest trade so far was the San Francisco 49ers head scratching trade to add Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey for a handful of picks. The NFC East entered the fray on Tuesday when the Dallas Cowboys swapped late round picks with the Raiders for DT Johnathan Hankins.

Looking to sure up the their run defense, the Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to source. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 25, 2022

Yesterday the Eagles traded a 4th round pick to the Bears for DE Robert Quinn while getting Chicago to eat the majority of his salary this year. Philadelphia lost DE Derek Barnett for the season in Week 1, and have been looking for help on the DL.

Eagles have agreed to acquire DE Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth round pick in 2023, pending physical. pic.twitter.com/xga6vJvK3V — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2022

Source: The Bears are picking $7.1 million of DE Robert Quinn’s remaining salary for the season. That means the Eagles will pay him a little more than $700K (the vet minimum) for the rest of the year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2022

Today’s NFC East team making a trade is the New York Giants. They selected WR Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick in last year’s draft. That was one pick after the Washington Football Team picked LB Jamin Davis. Toney has been a mess in New Jersey. He started 4 games last year and had 39 catches for 420 yards and 0 TDs. He started 1 game this year and has 2 catches for 0 yards and 0 TDs. The Giants have turned this first round bust into a 3rd and 6th round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs who must see something that the Giants couldn’t get out of the young WR.

For clarity, both picks Kansas City sent to the #Giants are in 2023. And the third-rounder is not conditional. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2022

The Washington Commanders have not made a trade, but there are a few players who have been linked to trade rumors and/or interest from other teams. William Jackson has not had a fun time with Washington since signing a 3-year, $40.5 million deal here last year. He’s never been able to adjust to working in a defense that uses more zone than man coverage. He reportedly asked for a trade, but has publicly denied it.

Head Coach Ron Rivera also downplayed the rumors and credited his very public benching to a back injury that still has WJIII sidelined. Jackson’s trade value would likely be small due to his contract, but would be a win for a team that has moved on to young CBs Benjamin St-Juste and Rachad Wildgoose. Jordan Schultz links the Cowboys as a team that could look to make a rare inter-division trade for Jackson due to the season-ending foot injury to Jourdan Lewis.

#Commanders continuing talks with teams about a trade for CB William Jackson III, sources tell @theScore. Jackson signed a 3-year, $42M contract before the 2021 season. Although we don't see a ton of in-division trades, I wouldn't rule out #Cowboys after the Jourdan Lewis injury. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2022

The Washington Commanders have seemingly been preparing for Daron Payne’s departure this year. They drafted Phidarian Mathis in the 2nd round, and there were reports in April that the team wouldn’t be re-signing Payne. Trade rumors started and they were reportedly listening to offers. Nothing materialized, Mathis got hurt, and Payne has been having a very good year. The team would now prefer to keep him according to Ben Standig, but teams are inquiring again for the 5th-year DT. Standig puts his potential high end trade value at a 2nd in next year’s draft which is a lot more than the 2024 3rd round compensatory pick they could potentially get if he left in free agency next year.