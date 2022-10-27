 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger is a smart, headsy player and has a feel for the game

Ron Rivera and Scott Turner speak to the media after today’s practice

By Jamual Forrest
/ new

Ron Rivera

Jonathan Allen:

Jahan Dotson:

Chase Young:

Visiting his mother yesterday:

3rd down defense:

Colts new starting QB Sam Ehlinger:

Runnings backs:

Scott Turner

Practice Updates

Ron Rivera

Missing players:

Jonathan Allen

Brian Robinson

Quarterbacks

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...