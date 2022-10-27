Ron Rivera Presser: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger is a smart, headsy player and has a feel for the game

Ron Rivera
Ron Rivera
Jonathan Allen:
Ron Rivera at the podium. The only addition to the injury report is Jon Allen, but it was for a rest day.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 27, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Ron Rivera said he's not anticipating Jahan Dotson will be available Sunday. "He's still tight."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 27, 2022
Chase Young:
On Chase Young, Rivera said that he met with the doctors and everything was positive. He had a heavy work day on Sunday. The doctor is "very happy" with the DE's progress— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 27, 2022
Chase Young will return to practice next week, Rivera said. The pass-rusher had a heavy workout Sunday morning and Rivera says the doctors urged the team to take it a little slower.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 27, 2022
Visiting his mother yesterday:
Rivera said it was good to see his mom in positive spirits; said she did not expect him to be there. "We had a nice conversation and they have a really good plan so we're optimistic."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 27, 2022
3rd down defense:
Rivera said the focus of improving on third down has helped the defense. They've been working on that area as well as red zone efficiency since training camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 27, 2022
Colts new starting QB Sam Ehlinger:
Rivera said Sam Ehlinger is a very smart, headsy player. He has a good sense of running RPOs and running the ball himself— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 27, 2022
Ron Rivera on the Colts QB switch. Knows his defense will get a different type of QB than anticipated in Ehlinger. "Has a good feel for the game." Says college tape shows a player comfortable with RPO and runs overall.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 27, 2022
Runnings backs:
Zero carries and three catches for JD McKissic the last two games. Washington hasn't been trailing by much in either contest and Brian has been able to handle a full workload, so that will impact JD's action https://t.co/eG0T3e2Uxy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 27, 2022
Scott Turner
Scott Turner
Practice Updates
Ron Rivera
Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera is back at practice today.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 27, 2022
Rivera missed practice on Wednesday due to a personal family matter concerning his mother in California. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lMQcdZgiGp
Missing players:
No sign of Saahdiq Charles again either. https://t.co/Orh0M6ScAW— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 27, 2022
WR Jahan Dotson is not practicing. Others not practicing: CB William Jackson III, TE Cole Turner, LB Cole Holcomb, G Saahdiq Charles, DT Jon Allen.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 27, 2022
Jonathan Allen
As for DT Jonathan Allen's absence from the open portion of today's practice. My understanding is he got a bit nicked at yesterday's practice.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 27, 2022
Unclear beyond that. Hopefully, Ron Rivera will shed some light on the situation when he meets with the media post-practice.
Brian Robinson
In the battle of Brian Robinson Jr. vs. a couple of pads, I’m taking BRJ every time pic.twitter.com/8EHYEFO08Q— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 27, 2022
Quarterbacks
Taylor Heinicke vs. Sam Howell #HTTC pic.twitter.com/F3LcGmnzjd— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 27, 2022
