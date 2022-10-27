J.D. McKissic reflects on the opportunity Ron Rivera gave him: “it was no reason I felt like I should not come back.”

Commanders Running Back J.D. McKissic has been a staple for the Commanders since first joining the team in 2020. Three years later, he quickly cemented himself as a top weapon for the offense. 1,811 of his 2,728 career yards from scrimmage are from his time in Washington.

McKissic’s journey from Phenix City, Alabama, to the NFL, has not been easy, but the underdog mentality was (and is) a driving factor to be the player he is today. Furthermore, his talent and drive created several opportunities as a free agent following the 2021 season, and he committed to signing with the Buffalo Bills at one point. However, his respect for Ron Rivera and his love for Washington convinced him that there was no reason why he should not come back to the Commanders.

“It’s been great; I can’t complain,” McKissic said about how the three years in Washington have treated him. “What I been through, as far as me being in the league, always felt like I was one of the best at what I do; I just never got that opportunity to be trusted. To get that “hey, we’re going to let you get that rock” that just meant a lot to me to show what I could possibly do. In 2020 they let me do that, and last year as well. So there was definitely a reason why I wanted to return. I love this team; I got a lot of respect for Rivera; it was no reason I felt like I should not come back. So, I can’t complain about the first two, for sure.”

McKissic has had just three touches on 29 snaps over the past two games. While we don’t know if the lack of touches is a result of the game plan or him even being phased out of the offense (hopefully not), it goes without saying that he needs to be more involved.

Check out the latest podcast episode with Commanders Running Back J.D. McKissic. He and I discuss his journey to the NFL, what fueled him as he found ways to create opportunities for himself, his time in Washington and the 2022 season, and more.