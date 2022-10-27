NFL Week 8 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady has lost two games in a row, and he hasn’t lost three in a row since 2002. The Bucs have been bad, and are now desperate for a win even though they are still tied for 1st place in the NFC South with a 3-4 record. The Ravens are also tied for 1st place in the division, but have a 4-3 record and are beating their division rivals.
Injury Reports
Matchup: Baltimore Ravens (4-3) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 27th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 802) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -2, O/U 46
Prediction: Ravens 27 - Buccaneers 17
