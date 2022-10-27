All aTwitter: 27 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Saahdiq Charles isn’t practicing. Trai Turner is in his spot.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 26, 2022
Taylor's a baller Blue and white shoes next week, right? pic.twitter.com/qnyCdZt6ix— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 26, 2022
Taylor Heinicke doesn't make it complicated as to why he targets Terry McLaurin often:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 26, 2022
“He’s our best receiver."
Taylor Heinicke talking about Terry McLaurin. https://t.co/mHGXympDUN— John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2022
October 26, 2022
Terry McLaurin had a few words for the Packers DBs after his game-sealing catch. He’s not normally a trash talker, and said he never initiates.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 26, 2022
“I don’t start it. But I try to finish it.”
Our seventh QB approval rating of the season. Do you approve of Taylor Heinicke as QB1 of the Commanders?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 26, 2022
Locker room vibe after back to back wins hits different - Topics of discussion with Brian Robinson & Antonio Gibson today: not enough Waffle House’s in the DMV, why Church’s Chicken should never be consumed & who is really taller pic.twitter.com/cd95B6ic0y— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) October 26, 2022
Terry McLaurin, an Indianapolis native, anticipates roughly 70 folks showing up to this Sunday’s game vs. the Colts to watch him play. He was fired up to see a trip to Indy on the schedule — and then immediately thought to himself “I gotta get these tickets taken care of”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022
.@Commanders defensive line forced so many negative plays constantly putting the @packers in tough predicaments. The group as a whole are playing well. They should welcome the @colts and the new QB this week to the NFL. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/UGM96Q20Al— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 26, 2022
Sam Ehlinger had this 46-yard rushing TD in the preseason finale. Even so, he doesn't strike me as particularly elusive or fast or dynamic. Definitely a willing/tough runner who has to be monitored, but if he's pulling away from the Commanders Sunday, something is seriously wrong pic.twitter.com/L5USCiTea2— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022
The Bears traded a 4th-round pick for a 32-year-old edge with one sack over seven games. And that DE is due lots of future money in the two years ahead.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 26, 2022
Makes me think DaRon Payne would fetch the #Commanders STRONG compensation if they wanted to shop him.
Montez Sweat is going to cost a lot.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 26, 2022
Over 20M per season. pic.twitter.com/oRDSZHjKEH
Blockbuster: The #Bears are trading star pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A major move, with the NFL’s best team simply reloading. pic.twitter.com/wDZ6ecWeEz— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022
The #Bears are paying $7.1 million of Robert Quinn's remaining base salary this season as part of the trade to the #Eagles, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2022
So, Philadelphia gets Quinn for the minimum for the rest of 2022, and inherits non-guaranteed base salaries of $14M in 2023 and $13M in 2024.
We were speaking with Roquan Smith when the Robert Quinn trade broke. He was having a tough time and had to cut it short. pic.twitter.com/Ekd168m62S— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022
#Commanders continuing talks with teams about a trade for CB William Jackson III, sources tell @theScore. Jackson signed a 3-year, $42M contract before the 2021 season. Although we don't see a ton of in-division trades, I wouldn't rule out #Cowboys after the Jourdan Lewis injury.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2022
Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and will be given his release from the #Texans, per me and @RapSheet. He has 40 tackles this season and leaves Houston ranking first (20) and second (18) in franchise history in tackles in a game.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2022
Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022
When Mac Jones kicked #Bears @JaquanBrisker on Monday Night, there were questions if Mac purposely raised his leg up in order to make contact with the defender.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2022
Based on this video of another slide, it could appear that he is trying to hit defenders.https://t.co/dfKEuXCcRV
A reminder that last season, then #Panthers Haason Reddick called Mac Jones “completely dirty” for the play involving Brian Burns. pic.twitter.com/ks5cdxLJJ9— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2022
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears, per @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/yi5UFsYMMQ pic.twitter.com/gf1ej9JEx0— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 26, 2022
Dennis Allen said Jameis Winston is healthy. They’re going with Andy Dalton.— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 26, 2022
Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime viewership by week, per Nielsen pic.twitter.com/UEAZv8cjli— Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 25, 2022
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke and TE Logan Thomas were Austin Powers and Fat Bastard at Thomas's Halloween Party. (via @mrsthomas_82)https://t.co/NGa8N3jYvM pic.twitter.com/K4NDyUkBaT— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2022
one thing I miss about our old name is having the vintage gear. I put them aside cause i embraced the change but im glad to see that Starter is making new gear…what yall think of these? #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/15MwrvHu4j— Danny Ocean (@RealDannyOcean) October 26, 2022
Why the Commanders?— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 26, 2022
The team's Will Misselbrook: "It was a word we could brand with and be more than just a football team. If your team name is an animal, you are kind of restricted. This allowed us to go into a much bigger space - media, food, fashion, pop culture and music.”
This quote is part of Terry Lefton's excellent SBJ Marketing newsletter tonight: https://t.co/EszXpUEkGX— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 26, 2022
Some owners reportedly fear that the Mary Jo White investigation report will be rigged to let Daniel Snyder off the hook. https://t.co/BB9teLg5f0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 26, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...