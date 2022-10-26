 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Wednesday Injury Report

Who’s practicing?

By Scott Jennings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Ron Rivera declared a Victory Monday in the locker room after the win, but now the team returned to the practice field. Rivera was in California dealing with a family issue involving his mother, so Jack Del Rio was in charge. Washington announced the injury report before Washington’s DC spoke to the media.

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He tweaked his hammy on Thursday and didn’t practice on the rainy, wet field today.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report today with a foot injury and didn’t practice.

TE Cole Turner - The rookie TE is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game on Sunday

G Saahdiq Charles - Washington’s newest RG missed practice due to illness

Limited

WR Dyami Brown - Missed last week and was limited today with a groin injury

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He was limited today and practicing with a brace on his knee.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee three weeks ago, and returned to practice for the first time today.

Full

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery a month ago, but was active for Sunday’s game. He didn’t play a snap, and still has a club on his hand.

QB Taylor Heinicke - Washington’s starting QB showed up on the injury report with a calf injury, but was a full participant in practice and Del Rio downplayed the designation.

