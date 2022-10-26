Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Ron Rivera declared a Victory Monday in the locker room after the win, but now the team returned to the practice field. Rivera was in California dealing with a family issue involving his mother, so Jack Del Rio was in charge. Washington announced the injury report before Washington’s DC spoke to the media.

Commanders injury report 10/26:



DNP

Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

Saahdiq Charles (illness)

Cole Holcomb

William Jackson III (back)

Cole Turner (concussion)



LIMITED

Dyami Brown (groin)

Logan Thomas (calf)

Jonathan Williams (knee)



FULL

Sam Cosmi (finger)

Taylor Heinicke (calf) — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 26, 2022

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He tweaked his hammy on Thursday and didn’t practice on the rainy, wet field today.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request

LB Cole Holcomb - Holcomb showed up on the injury report today with a foot injury and didn’t practice.

TE Cole Turner - The rookie TE is in the concussion protocol after leaving the game on Sunday

G Saahdiq Charles - Washington’s newest RG missed practice due to illness

Limited

WR Dyami Brown - Missed last week and was limited today with a groin injury

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He was limited today and practicing with a brace on his knee.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee three weeks ago, and returned to practice for the first time today.

Full

RT Sam Cosmi - He had thumb surgery a month ago, but was active for Sunday’s game. He didn’t play a snap, and still has a club on his hand.

QB Taylor Heinicke - Washington’s starting QB showed up on the injury report with a calf injury, but was a full participant in practice and Del Rio downplayed the designation.