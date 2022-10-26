Jack Del Rio speaks to the media while Ron Rivera is dealing with a family issue in California

It was announced this morning that Ron Rivera was in California to deal with a family matter involving his mother. He is expected to fly back to Virginia tonight, but in the meantime, Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio ran practice, and also filled in for Rivera in his weekly presser. Del Rio talked about the players appreciating Taylor Heinicke’s grittiness/scrappiness, and also used the same terms for Indianapolis Colts new starting QB Sam Ehlinger.

Chase Young is close, according to Del Rio, but the team decided to wait another week before starting his 21-day window for the team to evaluate him before making a decision whether they will activate him or shut him down for the season. Young will meet with the doctors again, but he is working hard and mentally engaged.

Jack Del Rio

Taylor Heinicke:

Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said he thinks that the players really appreciate Taylor Heinicke's grittiness. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

Chase Young:

Jack Del Rio on Chase Young: "He's close. He's scheduled to meet with the doctors and until he's cleared we're just rooting for him... doing a great job working hard and staying involved mentally and being very engaged." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2022

Less explosive plays allowed by the defense:

Del Rio on why explosive plays have been cut down: "I don't know, but they need to continue." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 26, 2022

Rachad Wildgoose:

Del Rio said Rachad Wildgoose has been solid. He's not perfect, but he's been competitive and has been improving — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

Taylor Heinicke

Packers $ kicks:

Taylor Heinicke strolls in and kicks his Packers-green shoes up on the table. As @john_keim wrote earlier this week, Taylor buys a pair of Jordans in the color of each team he beats pic.twitter.com/kAnCKXh9ul — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Chase Young:

Taylor Heinicke at the mic. Said he will 100% get a boost when Chase Young comes back. He hasn't been practicing, but he makes his presence felt by supporting his teammates — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

Terry McLaurin:

Heinicke said Terry McLaurin is a pro's pro, and you don't want to let him down. He knows how to talk to people, Heinicke said. He's not going to get in your face and scream, but he's gonna tell you what you need to hear — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

Terry TD hype:

Taylor Heinicke just now on this clip: "I've never seen [Terry] that animated" https://t.co/fPc5Dnb7d4 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Heinicke said he has never seen Terry as animated as he was after his 37-yard touchdown. When the rest of the team sees Terry like that, it gets them juiced — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

Logan Thomas Halloween party:

Logan Thomas hosted his "infamous" Halloween party this past Monday, per Taylor Heinicke. Taylor was Austin Powers while Logan was the Fat Bastard — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Important Halloween party info:Heinicke dressed up as Austin Powers. Logan Thomas was Fat Bastard. Carson Wentz was Rip from Yellowstone — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 26, 2022

Terry McLaurin

Going home to Indianapolis:

Terry McLaurin talking about going home to Indianapolis to play the Colts pic.twitter.com/wgelgM16YH — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

Terry McLaurin, an Indianapolis native, anticipates roughly 70 folks showing up to this Sunday’s game vs. the Colts to watch him play. He was fired up to see a trip to Indy on the schedule — and then immediately thought to himself “I gotta get these tickets taken care of” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Trash talk:

Terry McLaurin had a few words for the Packers DBs after his game-sealing catch. He’s not normally a trash talker, and said he never initiates.



“I don’t start it. But I try to finish it.” — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 26, 2022

Curtis Samuel

Drawing a flag:

Curtis Samuel drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the sideline Sunday where it looked, for a second, like the flag could’ve actually been against him. Samuel knew the whole time he was in the clear though. “I was just smiling… I was innocent” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Antonio Gibson/Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson just had a height-off in the locker room. Now they’re lamenting the lack of Waffle Houses in the area. Cool seeing this duo BS in the locker room after taking care of business vs. Green Bay — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Practice Updates

Logan Thomas

Thomas practicing today. Has been a DNP since the Friday before the TEN game. Should provide the offense with a boost on Sunday pic.twitter.com/mjT46L13hl — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022

TE Logan Thomas (calf) is back at practice and going through individual drills. He’s also not wearing the bulky brace on his knee that he previously had been sporting all year — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 26, 2022

Missing players/coaches

Twas a wet day at practice. Didn’t see Jahan Dotson, Cole Holcomb or Cole Turner. Logan Thomas was doing individual TE stuff.



Ron Rivera was also not on the field. He’s in California dealing with a family matter, per the team. He’s scheduled to fly back to the area tonight pic.twitter.com/dOKQVgzeSV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 26, 2022

Wet field not ideal for hamstrings. https://t.co/aV3QSWi1g1 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 26, 2022