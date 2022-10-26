Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Jonathan Allen explains why the Commanders rally around QB Taylor Heinicke - NBC Sports Washington

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen credits Taylor Heinicke's "It-factor" for why the Commanders tend to rally around the quarterback whenever he plays.

Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke shows what Carson Wentz lacks in win over Packers - The Athletic

If, by a Halloween miracle, they could combine Heinicke and Wentz into a Frankenstein's monster QB, the Commanders might have something.

Usage of Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Packers is what Commanders 'envisioned' - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' 1-2 punch of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. helped lead the Burgundy and Gold to victory on Sunday over Green Bay.

Commanders notes: Ron Rivera will face QB decision like Colts sooner rather than later - The Athletic

Looking at Indianapolis' QB conundrum is like looking in a mirror for Washington, and not just because Carson Wentz is a former Colt.

Commanders learn to let Taylor Heinicke be himself

It’s not that Taylor Heinicke is the next Sonny Jurgensen. More like the next Billy Kilmer. But, fans love someone who outplays his own talent and hungers to win as much as them.

Commanders sign Danny Johnson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

Heinicke's second half vs. Packers shows why Commanders have 'tremendous amount of faith in what he can do'

After a frustrating first half against Green Bay, Heinicke led the Commanders to a comeback by completing 13-of-16 passes and throwing two touchdowns.

Commanders vs. Colts preview | Heading out to the Hoosier State

The Washington Commanders will go on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Winning is said to cure everything, but that may not be true for the Commanders - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders suddenly have a bit of life in 2022. Pete Hailey explains why that could create a dilemma for the team's fans.

Commanders run game starting to work as envisioned - Washington Times

Washington's rushing attack is finally starting to take hold with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson emerging as a formidable duo. The Commanders' run game had previously flashed this season, but over the last two weeks, Washington has rushed for 294 yards on 66 carries.