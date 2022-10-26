All aTwitter: 26 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington has signed CB Danny Johnson off the practice squad. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 25, 2022

In addition to signing CB Danny Johnson to the active roster, the Commanders worked out three defensive linemen Tuesday:



Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan

Marquiss Spencer, DE, Mississippi State — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2022

If Antonio Gibson attacks all of his kick returns like this one, he'll be a boost on specials. Catches it, steps on the gas and doesn't screw around pic.twitter.com/aEBQfU7XzN — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 25, 2022

After rewatching the Commanders game Armani Rodgers was really good for a guy "learning" the position. Great block on the Samuel run. Making himself available in the 2nd clip pic.twitter.com/pi09cCud8G — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) October 25, 2022

Highest OT run block win rate % in the NFL.



1. Cornelius Lucas (84%)



He's taken advantage of an opportunity and been a flat out stud in the ground game. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) October 25, 2022

Would it be too much to ask this staff to put Cosmi in at LG in place of Norwell?



I know Lucas hasn’t been great at RT but he’s doing better than Cosmi was pre-injury



Of course - just asking for a friend. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 25, 2022

Washington did a good job on 3rd-7/longer Sunday. In the first six games it converted 9 of 38 times in that situation. The Commanders converted 5-of-6 Sunday (same stat as in the opener vs. the Jaguars). — John Keim (@john_keim) October 25, 2022

@AlGaldi The more I think about what Tay-Tay has done, the more I realize that he deserves even more respect than people give him! This guy has a nice resume of wins against some future HOFers! So from now on, we'll call him "The Legend Killer"! Forget Randy Orton! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SV1X3QFoQj — The Incomparable CJ (@Mr_Thoroughbred) October 26, 2022

Would not obviously be the only reason you bench a guy but it MUST be part of the thought process on when he returns to action of if/when you shut him down. https://t.co/bQcoO3PPmR — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 25, 2022

NFL Teams have expressed interest in trading for #Commanders DT Daron Payne.



The 6'3, 320 pound former 1st round pick from Alabama has 18 career sacks and people with knowledge of the market believe he could net a 2023 2nd Day Draft pick, according to @BenStandig pic.twitter.com/uiXlu2LDsA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2022

Source: The #Raiders are trading DT Johnathan Hankins to the #Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. Some key defensive depth up front. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

One week out from the NFL trade deadline, a look at how much cap space each team currently has, from the Browns to the Vikings.



This includes all moves that have been officially processed: pic.twitter.com/BhmZalPH58 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2022

This is a fascinating thread. And there are NFL owners out there that 100% worried—some primarily worried—about covering their own asses as the league continues its investigation into Dan Snyder.



Lots of competing interests here (we had more on that in @theMMQB this week). https://t.co/8prkXrD3EG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 25, 2022

Full story: #Bucs WR Mike Evans and side judge Jeff Lamberth both went to Texas A&M, and Lamberth was getting Evans’ phone number to pass it along to a golf pro to give Evans lessons, per sources. Lamberth didn’t have paper, so he borrowed it from another official. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

The NFL said in its statement that both Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter “have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday…”



In other words: Bad look. No discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

So the NFL won't say what this is. NFL Media now reports that Mike Evans was giving the officials his phone number, because one of them knows a golf pro from whom Evans plans to get lessons. Watch the video and ask yourself whether Evans wrote down a 10-digit phone number. https://t.co/8cMcMYo6Vm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2022

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/K1Xqgpf8If — FFTony (@ItsJustFantasy_) October 25, 2022

Current NFL Tiers pic.twitter.com/Yzy4lGa2W7 — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 25, 2022

Commanders can be move into the 7th seed by the end of Week 8 if …



The Commanders beat the Colts



Giants beat the Seahawks



Falcons or Buccaneers lose to the Panthers or Ravens pic.twitter.com/ogTYwoYrwP — CommandersMuse (@CommandersMuse) October 25, 2022

NFL meeting week 7 pic.twitter.com/OzdAM5NgNl — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 25, 2022

