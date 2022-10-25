Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E8 (The One With the Winning Streak!)

It’s Victory Tuesday...again! (And not for nothing, but that Chicago win is aging rather well—it really only had one direction to go if we’re being honest.)

Taylor Heinicke gave us everything he had, which thankfully was more than he showed in the first half. More importantly, his teammates found another level in their own games to help him deliver the second straight victory for the Commanders. Regardless (irregardless, even) of how bad the Green Bay Packers looked, a win over Aaron Rodgers is always something special.

Sunday brings with it a chance for this October to be one of the most successful Octobers in almost five years. Not sure if y’all remember why it’s the scariest month of the year...(the whiskey helps).

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, we intend to celebrate the way fans of a team that just won should, and as always, we intend to celebrate the impending change in ownership.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!