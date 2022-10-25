Washington Roster Moves: CB Danny Johnson signed from the practice squad

Washington announced a single roster move on an uneventful Tuesday before practices start tomorrow for this week’s away game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Commanders had an open roster spot after placing QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve on Saturday. CB Danny Johnson has been signed from the practice squad, and makes Washington’s 53-man roster for the 5th year in a row. Head Coach Ron Rivera’s first year in Washington(2020) was the only year Johnson has not started a game.

Washington has shifted their cornerback depth chart following the injury/benching of high-priced free agent signing William Jackson III. Kendall Fuller remains a starter, but Benjamin St-Juste has replaced Jackson and waiver wire pickup Rachad Wildgoose slid into BSJ’s position. Jackson continues to ride the bench while rumors about a trade request(that he’s denied) continue to cloud his 2nd season in Washington.

Washington chose not to elevate a CB from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, instead going with FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan to deal with multiple injuries at multiple skill positions. Now Danny Johnson joins Christian Holmes as healthy depth at CB. Washington also has Corn Elder and Troy Apke available on the practice squad if any more injuried or benchings happen this season.