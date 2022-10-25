All aTwitter: 25 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Taylor Heinicke goes nuts then Percy Butler negotiates a cheesehead hat with a Green Bay fan! @JPFinlayNBCS @Commanders @HogsHaven @youngchase907 @TheTerry_25 #percybutlercheesehead @pbutler16x pic.twitter.com/E1aEwenEJx— jimmy jam (@jimkwak1) October 24, 2022
,— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 25, 2022
This touchdown was the 3,000th touchdown in Washington franchise history pic.twitter.com/y1mRYeG9xa
On this second-quarter run, Brian Robinson Jr. was first contacted at the 25-yard line.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022
He went down on the 11 pic.twitter.com/DxbttEbqbU
Ron Rivera praised both AG and BRob for their pass-catching vs. Green Bay.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 24, 2022
Here were BRob’s two snags. Look at him make multiple defenders miss after catching the football pic.twitter.com/uJsmayNYcf
This is how a LB is supposed to play the run.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 23, 2022
Jamin Davis pic.twitter.com/LSwAxcY1Bo
The #Commanders have the highest-graded safety duo in the league right now (PFF): Kam Curl #1 and Darrick Forrest #5— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) October 24, 2022
Washington was dead last in 3rd-down defense in the preseason and ranked 31st in the regular season last year.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
They’re now 2nd in league (29.55%) after forcing Green Bay to go 0-for-6 on 3rd downs Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers threw the ball in an average of 2.35 seconds, tied for the quickest he unloaded the ball in any game this season. Average yards per attempt: 4.91, a season-low. Had a reshuffled line facing a strong front. No sacks, but they impacted the pass game.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 24, 2022
How about the job Jack Del Rio has done to get his defense turned around?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 24, 2022
People were ready to run him out of DC after 2 games. Over the past five weeks the #Commanders defense had been good enough to win each game. Allowed just 21 points the past two weeks. Been really stingy.
- Cole Holcomb 66.6— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 25, 2022
- Jamin Davis 54.6
-Daron Payne 56.8
- J.Allen 71.3
- Sweat 87.2
- smith-williams 64.2
- Wildgoose 58.2
-Fuller 52.7
- BSJ 54.7
- Curl 84.5
-Mccain 56.2
Terry forced to play defense… ♂️— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 23, 2022
Thank you Terry pic.twitter.com/ckhiCb7Rpp
Great play by Terry McLaurin here. Obviously a nice route to separate quickly & give Heinicke an option under pressure. Then nice adjustment to go chase down the pass and secure it followed by YAC & 1st down. But the awareness to stay in bounds & force GB to use a TO was huge. pic.twitter.com/hhoIhqSvhL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 24, 2022
Former Washington QB Alex Smith had some really high praise for @TheTerry_25, describing him as one of his favorite teammates and one of the most competitive WRs he's played with:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 25, 2022
From the ESPN Daily pod: pic.twitter.com/pDbAx465LU
.@Commanders #TaylorHeinicke is a good fit at QB and was in Command throughout. Big throw after Big throw especially in 3rd down to keep possession and keep scoring #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/gVwMXWVHP1— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 24, 2022
Taylor Heinicke grades and stats by half yesterday:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 24, 2022
- 1st half: 20.4 overall grade, 7-17 40 yards, 0 big time throws, 5 turnover worthy plays, 41.2 adjusted completion %
- 2nd half: 86.8 overall grade, 13-16 161 yards, 2 BTTs, 0 TWPs, 92.9 ADJ %
This dude is as real as it gets. #HTTC Real talk.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) October 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Q3TGVPPKmY
The @Commanders seem to respond to Heinicke in a way that makes us dangerous as a football team. His leadership affects both sides of the ball. Something I never felt with Wentz. #HTTC— Korrey Blount (@KoKoBagginz) October 24, 2022
Pretty cool to see Stefon Diggs comments on Heinicke’s IG. Dude is beloved everywhere he plays. Diggs and Heinicke overlapped in Minnesota early in their careers. pic.twitter.com/kZUHkz88XD— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 24, 2022
Time to talk about that statement @Commanders win...— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 24, 2022
+ @JasonMcCourty shares the coolest celebratory tradition from Taylor Heinicke pic.twitter.com/R8eqlPzTOx
As @john_keim reported, after wins, Heinicke uses his bonus to buy himself a new pair of Jordans with colors that match the team they just defeated.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
Check Heinicke's Instagram ... https://t.co/J8XWpi87vs pic.twitter.com/0X3QHQ0aLz
Ron Rivera, on the potential of quarterback controversy if Taylor Heinicke continues to win: "Not necessarily. I think this is about playing one game at a time, focusing on one game at a time. And when we get to that position, then I'll deal with it."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 24, 2022
- Terry McLaurin: 78.1
- Antonio Gibson: 76.9
- Jamin Davis: 71.0
According to PFF, Saahdiq Charles allowed six quarterback pressures and had a 37.9 pass protection grade on Sunday. The Sam Cosmi to right guard chants will become louder now.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 24, 2022
As @JPFinlayNBCS reported — and Ron Rivera seemed to hint last night — the Commanders will more than likely start Chase Young’s 21-day window for activation, per sources. Slim chance he’d play Sunday in Indianapolis though.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
Giants beat the Packers - "The Giants are pretty good"— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 24, 2022
Jets beat the Packers "The Jets are pretty good"#Commanders beat the Packers - "What's wrong with the Packers"#HTTC
Weird how when the Commanders beat bad teams, it's "yeah, but they beat a bad Packers team". The Giants, Cowboys and Eagles beat up on the same bad teams.— Disco (@discoque5) October 24, 2022
evergreen tweet pic.twitter.com/dy5zE2O432— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 23, 2022
Peter King lighting up the Commanders in his weekly FMIA column pic.twitter.com/SIRlclOvli— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022
Fans booed Tanya Snyder when shown on scoreboard and yelled "Sell the team." Signs saying such were taken by guards. But, sure, let's welcome the team's great players back for homecoming on a team that was a different name before a crowd of about 2/3 Packers fans.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 23, 2022
Scouts believe that #Colts QB Matt Ryan’s arm "is shot", according to @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2022
Added: "It definitely looks like he has to work harder to get the ball where he wants it to go." pic.twitter.com/3kugwSpURH
Colts’ HC Frank Reich said QB Sam Ehlinger will start vs. Washington.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022
Hear from head coach Frank Reich on today's QB announcement: pic.twitter.com/zdkqmQcnbt— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 24, 2022
Matt Ryan benched under both Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles. Remember when it was all Carson Wentz’s fault? https://t.co/JuZ838hqkf— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) October 24, 2022
Slight alteration to the originally scheduled Carson Wentz Revenge Tour: It's now Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke in Week 8. pic.twitter.com/keu7YndnB0— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
When Fox started branding the 4:25 window as "America's Game of the Week," they did it in the hopes of one day broadcasting Heinicke-Ehlinger. https://t.co/h5lsONwYue— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 24, 2022
Trubisky ➡️ Benched— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 24, 2022
Wilson ➡️ Benched
Ryan ➡️ Benched
Wentz ➡️ Injured, maybe Benched
Winston ➡️ injured, maybe Benched
Maybe the QB retread market isn't so appealing after all. pic.twitter.com/b9gU6C1bXb
Would all five teams who traded for a quarterback this offseason like a do-over? Denver and Russell Wilson, Indianapolis and Matt Ryan, Washington and Carson Wentz, Carolina and Baker Mayfield and Cleveland and Deshaun Watson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 24, 2022
Ugly.
Whatever happens the rest of this season, Washington can move on from Carson Wentz this coming offseason without any dead cap hit.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 24, 2022
The Colts face an $18M cap hit with a $35.2M salary for Matt Ryan, who turns 38 next year.
This is the major difference with Ehlinger. He's no Lamar Jackson but considering it's his first ever start, I'm sure he'll be looking for every opportunity to run.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gD8kek0rfo— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 24, 2022
Tests have confirmed that #Jets RB Breece Hall did, in fact, tear his ACL as the team feared, source said after the MRI. He also had a meniscus injury. His promising rookie season is over.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022
#Giants OT Evan Neal is believed to have a grade 2 mcl sprain based on early tests, per source. The top-10 pick could miss some time but that’s to be determined.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2022
DB was trying to punch this ball out, but missed and somehow punched into the gap in Daniel Bellinger’s face mask and fractured his eye socket. He might not play again this year.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 25, 2022
One of the freakiest of freak injuries I’ve ever seen. Horrible luck.pic.twitter.com/p1mcD8qsJN
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending Lisfranc injury vs. Lions, to be placed on injured reservehttps://t.co/71Oy871uTa pic.twitter.com/eyuPfj097p— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2022
#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury on Sunday, but he does not require surgery. HC Pete Carroll told @SeattleSports that the overall outcome is great considering the circumstances. They don't have a timeline just yet, but this could've been much worse.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2022
#Giants OT Evan Neal is believed to have a grade 2 mcl sprain based on early tests, per source. The top-10 pick could miss some time but that’s to be determined.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2022
.@justnfields finds the endzone for 6!— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2022
: #CHIvsNE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ac2E5tg2j4
A little Justin Fields magic @justnfields— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022
: #CHIvsNE on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc pic.twitter.com/PTtzgrxNeu
Justin Fields with another Touchdown pic.twitter.com/pRn2nmpTPy— Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 25, 2022
Justin Fields is having himself a game.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/330njOLRLv
Peyton wanted the Bears to go for the Patriots’ throats pic.twitter.com/7UXTg5p3De— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 25, 2022
The Commanders held this Bears juggernaut of an offense to seven points last week.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 25, 2022
Fat Mac is a cheap-A$$ punk. Intentionally raised his foot at the end of this slide to kick Brisker in the balls— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 25, 2022
This isn’t the first time Mac had pulled this bush-league shi%. Dudes don’t forget… pic.twitter.com/JB6BB03kpz
When Bailey Zappe got drafted on the Saturday of Draft Weekend in Vegas, Mac Jones was just two months removed from doing The Griddy in his Pro Bowl appearance down the Strip.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 25, 2022
Not a soul saw this as possible.
This is some sicko stuff from the @giants. Don’t believe I’ve ever ever seen this in the #NFL before…. pic.twitter.com/104IWonmNS— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 24, 2022
A turnover worthy play is got to be the dumbest statistic ever. It’s a hypothetical play that never happened but could have. So a fan can rewrite the game to fit their hypothetical narrative.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) October 24, 2022
We can rewrite the whole history of the NFL right now.
Question: Does anyone believe Washington's claim that 'sell the team,' signs were confiscated by security types acting on their own? Seriously? Note that the statement says future signs are ok as long as the are 'game-related.' How about, 'sell the team before this game's over!'— John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) October 24, 2022
This former Lions player did NOT hold back their feelings on Dan Campbell following their loss to Dallas yesterday.— Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 24, 2022
The NFL is reviewing the incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, I’m told.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022
The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.” pic.twitter.com/2suFfK3MWL
New technology in Dubai libraries pic.twitter.com/Mm98hksafJ— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 24, 2022
Centripetal force with a twist pic.twitter.com/8LBTfswIwC— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 18, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...