Chase Young is “more than likely” to return to practice on Wednesday, but unlikely to play vs the Colts

Chase Young could be back soon

By Scott Jennings
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are looking to get a big name back for their defense soon. Last week Head Coach Ron Rivera said Chase Young would be meeting with Dr. James Andrews on Sunday, and they would make the decision on whether they could designate him to return to practice this week, or if he needed more time. Young has reportedly met all of his goals, and a workout was taped and sent to the doctors.

Chase Young tore his ACL on November 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He needed an ACL reconstruction which is more complicated than a repair. Dr. James Andrews used a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. Young has been at practice and with the team before and during games this season as he continued to rehab his knees.

Rivera told NBC Sports JP Finlay that the team will more than likely have Chase Young return to practice on Wednesday which will start the 21-day evaluation period the team has to either activate him or shut him down for the season. Finlay notes that there is a very slim chance that Young would be activated before the team flies to Indianapolis this weekend to face the Colts. If Young looks good this week, they could activate him next week for a home game against the Minnesota Vikings, or the following week for an away Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

