NFL 2022 Week 7: ‘Monday Night Football’ Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots picks

Week 7 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders won their second game in a row by defeating the Green Bay Packers 23-21. Washington is now 3-4, and heads to Indianapolis next week to face the Colts. The New York Giants pulled out another win to improve to 6-1. The Dallas Cowboys also won in Dak Prescott’s first game back since Week 1, and now have a 5-2 record. The Philadelphia Eagles had a bye and remain the only undefeated team in the league at 6-0.

Tonight’s game is a matchup between the the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots. Chicago lost to Washington last Thursday and were only able to score 7 points. The Patriots have been starting 4th round rookie Bailey Zappe, but starter Mac Jones will reportedly be back under center tonight. Were they better off playing the rookie?

Who: Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)

Where: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

When: October 24, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Patriots -8, 40 O/U

Prediction: Patriots 23 - Bears 3

